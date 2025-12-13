This Ancient Router Type Is Considered Outdated - Do You Still Use It?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the US, four out of five households have a home network router. For many of us, these digital-life workhorses are a forgotten device that sits quietly in a corner gathering dust while making sure that all our connectivity needs are catered to. However, technology doesn't stand still, and while we're all keen enough to get our hands on the latest laptop or iPhone, the ubiquitous router is often neglected when it comes to upgrades.

One router type that immediately shows its age is the 2.4-GHz router, a device that hails from a simpler time before we had multiple high-demand devices all competing for bandwidth. The 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi band first entered mainstream use with the 802.11b standard in 1999, becoming the first widely adopted consumer standard.

The original version of the standard was capable of delivering data transmission rates of 11 Mbps, improvements over the years boosting this speed to 54 Mbps with the introduction of 802.11g. Later variants boosted this further, but although higher data rates are often advertised, in practice, 2.4 GHz routers topped out at a typical maximum speed of 100 Mbps.

For comparison, those of us connecting to a 5-GHz router can expect to achieve data transfer rates of up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps). And the latest 6-GHz Wi-Fi 7 band, which was given the go-ahead in the US in 2020, doubles this to 2 Gbps. Basically, if you're running a 2.4 GHz-only router, especially one of the older variants, then, in technology terms, it's considered ancient.