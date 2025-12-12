How Well Does Harbor Freight's Daytona Creeper Fare Against Snap-On? This Test Has The Answer

Harbor Freight has plenty of cut-price tools aimed at mechanics, but not all of Harbor Freight's tools are worth buying. To work out whether Harbor Freight's Daytona creeper was worth the cash, the Project Farm YouTube channel put it to the test against a wide range of other rivals, including a $333 creeper from Snap-On. Both the Snap-On and Daytona creepers performed well across the range of tests in the video, although the Snap-On still took top honors overall.

It might have fared the best in the test, but whether or not the Snap-On creeper is worth the price is much more subjective. The Daytona creeper costs $85, making it around a quarter of the price of the Snap-On. Project Farm noted that the size of both products was similar, and both were among the most comfortable creepers in the test. The Daytona also featured an adjustable headrest, whereas the Snap-On did not.

The biggest difference in performance between the two was caused by the wheels, with the Snap-On consistently requiring less force to move than the Daytona. Project Farm tested each creeper in a variety of situations, including rolling them sideways, changing the direction of the caster wheels, rolling over a tensioned wire, and rolling them across an uneven surface. While the Daytona was largely average or below the best in class, the Snap-On was consistently a strong performer.