Is The Zero Degree Gearless Ratchet At Home Depot Worth It? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a number of tools priced under $50 that are actually worth buying at Home Depot. The Zero Degree Gearless Ratchet is another candidate for that list, based on its price and 4-star user rating from Home Depot customers. While that's a solid rating, only 47% of buyers would recommend the ratchet, and 15 of the 92 total reviewers gave it a 1-star rating. In all, nearly a third of the reviews (26 to be exact) gave it three stars or less.

The 5-star reviews on the Home Depot product page consistently praise the Zero Degree Ratchet's gearless mechanism for its smoothness and ability to work in tight spaces that don't allow the ratchet handle to swing very far in either direction. However, at least one Home Depot customer leaving a 5-star review found the knob, or switch, used to reverse direction on the ½-inch drive version "isn't very satisfying to use" compared to the ⅜-inch drive Zero Degree Ratchet.

Many of the negative reviews posted on Home Depot's site mention issues with the direction-selector switch. Some say the ratchet never worked properly straight out of the box or stopped working within minutes. Reported issues include popping into neutral between forward and reverse, the switch being stiff, and the mechanism binding while switching directions.

Others found the function of the "zero degree ratcheting" claim overstated when compared to traditional geared ratchets in their tool kit. However, a video published by WB Tool News compares the Zero Degree Gearless Ratchet to a standard ¼-inch drive ratchet using the included guide on the package and found there is a difference.