Is The Zero Degree Gearless Ratchet At Home Depot Worth It? Here's What Users Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are a number of tools priced under $50 that are actually worth buying at Home Depot. The Zero Degree Gearless Ratchet is another candidate for that list, based on its price and 4-star user rating from Home Depot customers. While that's a solid rating, only 47% of buyers would recommend the ratchet, and 15 of the 92 total reviewers gave it a 1-star rating. In all, nearly a third of the reviews (26 to be exact) gave it three stars or less.
The 5-star reviews on the Home Depot product page consistently praise the Zero Degree Ratchet's gearless mechanism for its smoothness and ability to work in tight spaces that don't allow the ratchet handle to swing very far in either direction. However, at least one Home Depot customer leaving a 5-star review found the knob, or switch, used to reverse direction on the ½-inch drive version "isn't very satisfying to use" compared to the ⅜-inch drive Zero Degree Ratchet.
Many of the negative reviews posted on Home Depot's site mention issues with the direction-selector switch. Some say the ratchet never worked properly straight out of the box or stopped working within minutes. Reported issues include popping into neutral between forward and reverse, the switch being stiff, and the mechanism binding while switching directions.
Others found the function of the "zero degree ratcheting" claim overstated when compared to traditional geared ratchets in their tool kit. However, a video published by WB Tool News compares the Zero Degree Gearless Ratchet to a standard ¼-inch drive ratchet using the included guide on the package and found there is a difference.
What's different about Zero Degree Gearless Ratchet?
It should be noted here that the 92 total reviews include ratings for the three Zero Degree Gearless Ratchets sizes available at Home Depot. The ¼-inch drive Zero Degree Gearless Ratchet sells for $18.53, the ⅜-inch drive Zero Degree Gearless Ratchet is priced at $23.51, and the ½-inch drive Zero Degree Gearless Ratchet is the most expensive at $27.99.
Standard ratchets employ a gear mechanism where more teeth mean tighter turning arcs. For example, a comparable ratchet found at Home Depot would be the Husky ½-inch drive Pro Ratchet priced at $49.97, about $22 more than a comparable Zero Degree Gearless Ratchet. The Husky ratchet uses a 144-tooth gear inside that engages spring-loaded followers, which click into place as the gear rotates, giving it that familiar ratcheting sound. These 144 positions, as Husky calls them, require rotating the square drive 2.5 degrees to engage the next position. It's also one of the Husky tools that come with a lifetime warranty.
Allied Tools, the producer of the Zero Degree Gearless Ratchet, says its gearless ratchet uses "chromium steel roller bearings to grip and turn a fastener in less than 1-degree of turning arc." The ratchets include a familiar push-to-release button to hold sockets and adapters secure while making removal quick and easy. The tools are made from a "high carbon alloy steel," plated with a polished nickel chrome finish, and covered by a lifetime warranty.
Methodology
To ensure the user opinions we share here were for the Allied Tools Zero Degree Gearless Ratchets available at Home Depot, we focused much of our attention on the retailer's and manufacturer's product pages. However, we did venture into forums such as Reddit and The Garage Journal to get a sense of opinions on gearless ratchets in general. In addition, we perused some YouTube channels to see the ratchet in action.
Based on the mostly positive reviews, price, and claimed zero-degree functionality supported by the majority of reviewers, we have to say the Zero Degree Gearless Ratchet at Home Depot is worth buying. However, with the questionable dependability reported by users, it probably shouldn't be the first, or only, ratchet in your toolbox.