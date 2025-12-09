WI Cops Warn Commercial Drivers: Leave This Dangerous Mod Off Your Truck

If you've been planning to take a page out of Disney's book and turn your vehicle, commercial or otherwise, into your very own homage to Cars, think again. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on Facebook, "Hey Mack, we see you. Distractions come in all shapes and sizes. Recently, this driver was stopped and reminded why this is unsafe – not only for them, but for other motorists as well" along with a photo of the offending truck. In October, the California Highway Patrol issued a similar warning.

The eyes do look pretty cool, but they're unsafe for several reasons. The LEDs may be distracting to other drivers, especially when mounted at a high height that could shine directly into passenger cars. The bright lights could cause a lot of glare, and the unpredictable color and movement of such lights could draw the attention of other drivers in an unsafe manner. The placement of these lights could block the truck driver's field of view, leading to an accident. Finally, many states prohibit colored lights on vehicles so that other drivers don't confuse them with emergency vehicles, like fire trucks.

If truckers want to add some flair to their rigs, there are safer and more legal options. Vinyl decals can liven up the windows and other exterior surfaces — just avoid placing stickers on the windshield. You can also add ambient lighting inside that won't shine bright lights that are visible to other drivers, and perhaps LED underglow lights on the exterior, but be mindful of state law.