Buying Speaker Wire At Home Depot? Here's What You Should Know First

Although it might not be the first thing you think of when you think of Home Depot, you can actually swing by there to pick up new speaker wires for your home hi-fi set-up. Among Home Depot's array of other unexpected items is a wide variety of copper speaker cables, with many different gauges and lengths to choose from. With each option having a pretty high user rating, and with there being so much diversity to choose from, you might find it tricky knowing exactly where to start and which kind of cable to pick up for your needs.

Even besides anything to do with Home Depot's offerings, there are also a few things you need to know about your own set-up and needs before you head over there to pick up your new wires. Firstly, you need to know what your budget is. The longer the wire is, the more money you'll need to be prepared to spend on it. Similarly, the heavier the cable gauge, the more expensive it'll be. You'll need to be ready to buy a drum of a certain length, generally known as a foot package, and cut down the amount you want for each speaker at home.

Secondly, you also need to have an idea of which gauge wire you need for your setup. Home Depot specifically sells 12, 14, 16, and 18-gauge speaker wire. The lower the gauge, the thicker the wire is. In turn, the thicker the gauge, the less resistance it has, allowing your amplifier to push power through it more efficiently. This means heavier gauges can generally sound a little better, depending on how your hi-fi is set up.