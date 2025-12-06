Can Side Gapping Spark Plugs Really Increase Your HP?

There are many paths on the quest for horsepower. You have the obvious modifications, of course, like installing a turbocharger or a supercharger, but there are plenty of other ways to get more horsepower out of a car. A new exhaust can help, for example, as can a less-restrictive intake. You can even go in for a bit of ECU tuning to enhance your engine's performance.

One method that is perhaps not quite as common is side-gapping spark plugs. Side-gapping spark plugs essentially means grinding or cutting the ground electrode — the curved metal part that looks like a hook — to shorten it. The idea, then, is that this shortened electrode produces a larger spark during combustion and allows more of the spark to come into contact with the air-fuel mixture, leading to more power.

It's not just a gearhead placebo, either. A paper published in the International Journal of Recent Technology and Engineering found that side-gapped spark plugs did indeed improve the power and torque output of a stock 1.6-liter inline-4 engine. It wasn't a huge difference, mind you — the biggest torque gap, for example, was 0.5 Nm (about 0.36 lb-ft) — but it was a measurable one nonetheless.