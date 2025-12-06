How Many Devices Can One USB Port Handle?

If you've ever found yourself using a laptop with one or two USB ports (unfortunately, a more common experience than it used to be), you probably ended up connecting everything over a USB-C hub or dock. After connecting your monitor, keyboard, mouse, power supply, and more, you may have wondered whether it was really a good idea to put so much stress on a single USB port. Surely it's not built to handle that many devices at once, right?

The truth is that USB ports can handle a much larger load than you might suspect. It is precisely because of its workhorse capabilities that USB technology has remained the gold standard for connectivity for so long. Your usual workflow setup is not going to pose a problem for the average USB port. In fact, the theoretical limit for how many devices could be hooked up to a single port is a whopping 127 on older USB ports, and up to 255 on newer ones.

However, just because a USB port could theoretically handle hundreds of devices doesn't mean there's actually a way for most people to do so. The other devices in that chain will end up being the true barrier. So, here's why USB ports can handle such a high number of devices in theory, and why it's so difficult to hit that limit.