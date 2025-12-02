New York Cracks Down On Companies Using Your Data For Personalized Pricing

As the holiday sales ramped up in late 2025, New York proposed a law that would prohibit retailers from using artificial intelligence and customer data to create personalized pricing on their website during events like Black Friday. The law would require retailers that use personalized pricing to include a disclosure that reads, "This price was set by an algorithm using your personal data."

While the overall sentiment in New York is to regulate how retailers use customer data, the law has been met with scrutiny from both sides. Unsurprisingly, businesses feel the law will "cause confusion" since it's too broad, reported The New York Times. The National Retail Federation attempted to block the rule earlier in 2025, citing the First Amendment, but a federal judge dismissed the challenge.

Meanwhile, customers' rights groups feel it's too narrow and want the practice of personalized pricing to be banned completely. States like California and Washington are currently considering an outright ban on personalized pricing, as it becomes increasingly clear that customer data is being used to create targeted ads and pricing more frequently. Former Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan voiced concerns that personalized pricing and other AI-powered marketing tools are going to "fully creep across the economy" well beyond Black Friday, making the law feel even more critical. "This new law shines the light on hidden online pricing tactics that take advantage of consumers," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a press release.