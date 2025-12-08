This Couple Cut Their Energy Bill Over Half Using Raspberry Pi To Heat Up Their Home

The Raspberry Pi has evolved a significant amount since its inception, and it's proved to be useful for a wide range of applications. It can be used to build all kinds of small electronic devices, it's useful for devising unique smart home systems, and thanks to one startup, it can now also be used to heat homes during the winter months.

A report by the BBC highlighted how effective a cluster of Raspberry Pi computers can be as a home heater, noting that it cut an English couple's home heating bill from £375 (around $497) per month down to £40 (roughly $53). The heating system, called HeatHub, was devised by a startup called Thermify. Each HeatHub comprises around 500 Raspberry Pi devices configured into a mini data center, which can be used by the startup for remote data processing.

According to the report, Thermify plans to expand its network in the near future, with the intention that clients needing data processing power will eventually pay to use its data centers. However, at the moment, the pilot is in its early stages, with only one HeatHub currently installed in a home.