How A 400-Ton Crane Works (And Doesn't Tip Over)

At many large-scale building projects you'll find a 400-ton crane, a huge machine that can work more carefully than you might suspect. These high-capacity cranes are commonly used in places where strength, stability, and precision are critical. A 400-ton crane can be installed permanently at a site, but many are made with tracks or mounted on trailers so they can be driven from job to job. The descriptor '400-ton' refers to the class's lifting capacity under ideal circumstances, but each crane's actual working load depends on boom size, load radius, counterweighting, and ground conditions.

The stability of a crane requires the careful balancing of all the forces acting on it. While lifting, a crane's center of gravity can be pulled sideways past what's known as the "tipping point." To stay upright, cranes use their own mass, heavy counterweights opposite the load, and a wide base provided by crawler tracks or extendable outriggers. Crane manufacturers design and build these machines to safely support their rated loads, then test them thoroughly to ensure safe operation.