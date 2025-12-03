What Is The Yamaha R7's Top Speed When In First Gear?

With a price tag of $9,399, the R7 doesn't sound very "affordable," but given the soaring prices, gone are the days of sub-$10,000 fully specced middleweights. Let's start with its closest rival, the Ninja 650. It is slightly cheaper than the R7 and delivers similar power, but riders complain about its upright commuter-style riding position, soft suspension, and overall less sporty ride. The Honda CBR650R is another solid choice, featuring a high-revving inline-four producing 94 horsepower. However, it is heavier, lacks the latest tech features, and doesn't handle as sharply as an R7.

Where the Yamaha R7 truly shines is on the track. It may not be the most powerful bike in its segment, but it delivers genuine track-ready features like a 6-axis IMU and fully adjustable KYB suspension. The only bike in this price bracket that offers a noticeably better track experience is the Aprilia RS 660; however, it's significantly more expensive at $11,799 for the base variant and still has to prove its long-term reliability. The R7's CP2 engine, on the other hand, has been in production for years and is known to be bulletproof. Plus, the Aprilia's 105 horsepower isn't exactly beginner friendly. According to riders, The R7 is one of the best sport bike options for riders who want solid performance while still keeping things beginner-friendly and approachable.

Additionally, Yamaha also offers a more commuter-focused version of the R7 called the MT-07, minus the R-styling, sportier riding position, and track-ready features. The MT-07 is also an excellent alternative for someone looking for maximum bang for buck performance and doesn't want to switch to another brand.