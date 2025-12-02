Are Home-Built, Custom Motorcycles Street Legal? What You Need To Know

The idea of having a custom motorcycle is one to pump up any true bikehead, no doubt. For some, building one themselves is even more satisfying. Even so, a big question lingers: Are home-built or custom motorcycles street legal? Or do you just build one and join a bike club?

Given that custom bikes are not a new idea, this won't come as a surprise, but you can legally ride a custom or home-built motorcycle. There's a catch, though — registration paperwork and full safety compliance akin to that of a small manufacturing project. Custom bikes are classified as "specially constructed" or "assembled vehicles" in some states. This means that before registration, you must provide paperwork to prove ownership of the major parts used (frame, engine, transmission, etc.) and that the bike was built from the same parts rather than just being a modified version of a factory-built, titled motorcycle. California's DMV, for instance, has a well-laid-out Specially Constructed or Modified Vehicle (SPCNS) pathway that requires an Application for Title or Registration, a Statement of Construction, receipts or bills of sale for major components, as well as an in-office vehicle verification for original registration, among other certifications.

The basic principle isn't any different in other states; it's only the terminology that varies. In Texas, proof of ownership, a VIN or assigned ID (if the frame doesn't have one), a Rebuilt Vehicle Statement, a formal inspection, and weight certificate are some of the requirements for assembled vehicles, including assembled motorcycles.