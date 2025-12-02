The Simple Hand Tool Cleaning Trick You'll Wish You Knew Years Ago
Apart from keeping them aesthetically pleasing, cleaning hand tools is important to maintain their functionality and structural integrity. Abasco Tools notes that chipped and dull blades not only decrease the efficiency of your tool, making it take longer to do the same job, but they can also cause injuries. Once hand tools develop small cracks, Simple Green also warns that this could lead to shattering. Not to mention, regular cleaning can help you spot issues, like loose handles. Thankfully, it's not that difficult to give your tools a light cleaning, especially if you have Dawn dish soap at home.
While it offers many variants, Dawn recommends its Platinum Dish Soap line for hand tool cleaning. If you don't already have it, a 14.6 Fl. Oz. bottle retails for just under $3 on Amazon. Although if you do plan to use it for your trove of hand tools, you might be better off with its $19.99 bundle of two 54.8 Fl. Oz. bottles. In general, this Dawn soap variant has garnered an impressive average rating of 4.8 stars from more than 53,000 Amazon users. However, it's important to note that it's rated mostly for its ability to do what it is made for, which is for washing dishes. Although this means it's bound to be worth the money, even if you're just using it for its original purpose. Once you have a bottle on hand, here's how you can use it to clean your hand tools.
How to clean your tools with Dawn Soap
On its website, Dawn's instructions for hand tool cleaning state to mix just a teaspoon with a gallon of hot water. Regardless of what you're cleaning, Dawn specifically warns against soaking it to prevent unnecessary damage, as soaking can cause etching. In particular, it highlights that any tool with batteries shouldn't be submerged at all and should always be removed during cleaning. Alternatively, Dawn recommends using a damp cloth, dishrag, or sponge instead. In some cases, if you do find trapped dirt, it also says a toothbrush can do the job. After rinsing the tool with running water, it reiterates that you should always dry it with a towel to prevent excess moisture, which could lead to more problems. Apart from hand tools, the company mentions that its product works great for cabinets, too.
That said, there are also more dedicated cleaning degreasing solutions, like the Simple Green Pro HD Heavy-Duty Cleaner. Priced at $15.58 per gallon, it has an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 3,400 Amazon users, and it's an Amazon Choice product. Simple Green shares that you'll want to use 1 cup of this concentrate with 3 cups of water. Unlike Dawn, it says it's fine to soak them for up to 10 minutes before rinsing, except for the wooden parts. Not to mention, we've shared before that it's also an excellent cleaning solution for maintaining your carburetor.
Other tips for maintaining your hand tools
While Dawn Soap can be good for regular cleaning, you may need to try other methods if your hand tools have more than just a little grease. For example, if there's any sort of build-up, there are a few ways to restore rusty tools, like using oxalic acid, white vinegar, and salt, or even a professional sandblaster. For stubborn rust, Lowe's also recommends a hand drill with a steel brush head. When it comes to hand tool maintenance, cleaning is also only one part of the equation. Apart from this, you'll also want to invest time into lubricating your tools, so rust doesn't form or takes longer to form in general.
In particular, WD-40's Specialist Corrosion Inhibitor was designed to coat metals with a protective layer against air and moisture. Although it is a little more expensive than the typical WD-40 All-Purpose option at $14.19, it claims to protect indoor surfaces for up to two years, which is where most of your tools will be anyway. In addition, over 2,400 Amazon users have given it an average rating of 4.6 stars. Alternatively, you might want to use a silicon spray for tools you don't use often, like WD-40 Specialist Silicon Lubricant. Priced at $8.49, this silicone spray isn't just Amazon's #1 Best Seller for Power Tool Lubricants, but more than 19,000 people have rated it 4.8 stars.