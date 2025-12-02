The Simple Hand Tool Cleaning Trick You'll Wish You Knew Years Ago

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apart from keeping them aesthetically pleasing, cleaning hand tools is important to maintain their functionality and structural integrity. Abasco Tools notes that chipped and dull blades not only decrease the efficiency of your tool, making it take longer to do the same job, but they can also cause injuries. Once hand tools develop small cracks, Simple Green also warns that this could lead to shattering. Not to mention, regular cleaning can help you spot issues, like loose handles. Thankfully, it's not that difficult to give your tools a light cleaning, especially if you have Dawn dish soap at home.

While it offers many variants, Dawn recommends its Platinum Dish Soap line for hand tool cleaning. If you don't already have it, a 14.6 Fl. Oz. bottle retails for just under $3 on Amazon. Although if you do plan to use it for your trove of hand tools, you might be better off with its $19.99 bundle of two 54.8 Fl. Oz. bottles. In general, this Dawn soap variant has garnered an impressive average rating of 4.8 stars from more than 53,000 Amazon users. However, it's important to note that it's rated mostly for its ability to do what it is made for, which is for washing dishes. Although this means it's bound to be worth the money, even if you're just using it for its original purpose. Once you have a bottle on hand, here's how you can use it to clean your hand tools.