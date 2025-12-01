'Made My Headlights Look Like Brand New' - Users Praise Harbor Freight's Lens Renewal Kit
In the past, many car headlights were made of glass, which was expensive to make and often led to limitations in lens shape. Because of this, it's no wonder that car makers shifted to using polycarbonate headlights instead. However, it did introduce a whole new problem: yellowing. Due to UV reactions, many modern cars experience a slow degradation of their headlights, which isn't just visually annoying but can lead to safety hazards. With less visibility, cloudy lenses can impact how bright the light will be and cause glare that can be distracting for other drivers. It can also make your car look older than it is, so it can affect its perceived value if you are trying to sell it. While you can also replace the lens entirely, an easier way to solve this problem is with a car lens repair kit, like the Pittsburgh Deluxe Lens Renewal System.
As a renewing system, it doesn't just address yellowing, but also other applications, such as removing light scratches, bugs, and even micro-pitting. Designed to work with a drill, the lens renewal kit comes with tape, sanding disc pads, polishing pads, a zinc-plated steel arbor, and polishing/cleaning foam. Priced at $13.99, Harbor Freight claims that the kit can cover up to 2 lenses, but it can also work for other similar plastic-based materials, like light bars or taillights.
What Users Liked About The Pittsburgh Deluxe Lens Renewal System
One of the many brands under the Harbor Freight group, the Pittsburgh tool line has also rolled out other highly-rated products, such as its lens cleaning kit. On the Harbor Freight website, the Deluxe Lens Renewal System has generated an average rating of 4.4 stars from almost 1,700 customers. More than 86% of reviewers rated it four stars or higher, and 92% of buyers thought the Pittsburgh lens restoration kit was worth recommending. One reviewer said they could see a dramatic difference, and another reported that their headlights looked brand new again.
Many reviewers considered it good value, and most said it performed well, given its price, which is around half that of similar kits. Apart from cleaning up their car lens, some satisfied customers mentioned using it for other things as well, such as polishing shift knobs. One user suggested wearing latex gloves — which aren't included in the kit — to prevent dry skin from the application. Among the negative reviewers, there were also some concerns about the sandpaper being of poor quality, leading to it clogging or falling off the drill. Some users also said it led to burn marks on the surrounding paint. There were also complaints about how the included abrasive materials were not sufficient for more extreme and more damaged cases.
Other highly-rated lens renewal kits
There are alternative headlight cleaning kits that work for a variety of budgets. For people who want an option from a more popular brand and don't mind splurging a little, there's 3M's Headlight Lens Restoration System. It's an Amazon's Choice product, and has a similar average rating to the Pittsburgh system of 4.4 stars, from over 33,600 users. Priced at $21.57, the kit comes with several discs for progressive abrasion to help remove discoloration and build-up on your headlights. Also similar to the Pittsburgh kit, you'll need to use it with a household drill. You only need water with no additional solvent for it to work. However, you will need to buy the special masking tape separately.
Alternatively, if you want something that doesn't require a drill, Chemical Guys offers a Headlight Restoration & Ceramic Kit for a little under $25. So far, over 9,400 Amazon users have given it an average rating of 4.4 stars, with 83% saying they think it's worth at least 4 stars. Out of the box, it includes headlight restoration spray, ceramic coating spray, a dual-sided foam pad applicator, and a microfiber towel. Chemical Guys claims that it doesn't just restore headlights, but also creates a protective layer to prevent oxidation as well.