'Made My Headlights Look Like Brand New' - Users Praise Harbor Freight's Lens Renewal Kit

In the past, many car headlights were made of glass, which was expensive to make and often led to limitations in lens shape. Because of this, it's no wonder that car makers shifted to using polycarbonate headlights instead. However, it did introduce a whole new problem: yellowing. Due to UV reactions, many modern cars experience a slow degradation of their headlights, which isn't just visually annoying but can lead to safety hazards. With less visibility, cloudy lenses can impact how bright the light will be and cause glare that can be distracting for other drivers. It can also make your car look older than it is, so it can affect its perceived value if you are trying to sell it. While you can also replace the lens entirely, an easier way to solve this problem is with a car lens repair kit, like the Pittsburgh Deluxe Lens Renewal System.

As a renewing system, it doesn't just address yellowing, but also other applications, such as removing light scratches, bugs, and even micro-pitting. Designed to work with a drill, the lens renewal kit comes with tape, sanding disc pads, polishing pads, a zinc-plated steel arbor, and polishing/cleaning foam. Priced at $13.99, Harbor Freight claims that the kit can cover up to 2 lenses, but it can also work for other similar plastic-based materials, like light bars or taillights.