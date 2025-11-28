This Car Lot Is A Goldmine For Classic Firebirds & Camaros
There's a place in the frozen north, actually located in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, where 8.5 acres packed with potential Firebird and Camaro project cars, and all the parts you could need to finish them, are waiting for you. This place is David T's Auto Center, where David Tywoniuk and his wife Gina have assembled an F-body paradise that comprises over 2,000 examples of GM's celebrated pony cars, from the earliest 1967 versions of the Camaro and Firebird, which was a formidable competitor to the Ford Mustang, including every generation of the Pontiac Firebird and Chevrolet Camaro, up to the 2002 examples of both cars. Sorry, but there are no late-model 2010-24 Camaros at David T's Auto Center.
David Tywoniuk started out as a welder in the Canadian oil industry — until the boom turned to bust. He then started fixing up old cars in his dad's garage, later opening a Corvette restoration shop. He decided to concentrate on Firebirds and Camaros, accumulating more and more decently-preserved examples, thanks to Alberta's use of sand and not salt on its roads, while British Columbia boasted a dry climate once you got away from the coastal areas. If this sounds like a great opportunity to you, according to his website, "David is thinking of semi-retiring if he can pass the torch to a person with the same passion." He is even willing to stick around and help his successor. The first order of business will be to digitize all of the inventory and make a searchable database. Easy peasy.
What else should you know about this goldmine for classic Firebirds & Camaros?
David T's Auto Center is focused on parts, as well as several thousand project cars and "fixer-uppers," as he states on his website, with more than 3,000 dismantled for parts. He likes to avoid dismantling cars, only taking apart those that "cannot be fixed, because they are too rusty or have suffered too heavy of collision." In addition, he sells restored vehicles and customer cars, of which there were 70 at the time of writing. You can search for project cars among Firebirds, Camaros, or both, with the Firebirds broken down into 12 groups by production year and the Camaros divided into 10 groups.
In addition to a huge inventory of vintage parts, projects, and complete cars, David T's Auto Center also sells new parts like decals, bird and stripe kits, weather stripping, upholstery, carpets, interior parts, emblems, grilles, and more. So if you are in search of Camaro and Firebird Nirvana, or you would like to make the upgrading of this huge F-body facility into your life's work, then point your Google Maps app toward Edmonton, Alberta, where David T's Auto Center is located. All of the pieces for your dream Firebird or great-looking Chevy Camaro project are likely to be found there — you simply have to collect them all and assemble them. Happy hunting.