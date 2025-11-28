This Car Lot Is A Goldmine For Classic Firebirds & Camaros

There's a place in the frozen north, actually located in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, where 8.5 acres packed with potential Firebird and Camaro project cars, and all the parts you could need to finish them, are waiting for you. This place is David T's Auto Center, where David Tywoniuk and his wife Gina have assembled an F-body paradise that comprises over 2,000 examples of GM's celebrated pony cars, from the earliest 1967 versions of the Camaro and Firebird, which was a formidable competitor to the Ford Mustang, including every generation of the Pontiac Firebird and Chevrolet Camaro, up to the 2002 examples of both cars. Sorry, but there are no late-model 2010-24 Camaros at David T's Auto Center.

David Tywoniuk started out as a welder in the Canadian oil industry — until the boom turned to bust. He then started fixing up old cars in his dad's garage, later opening a Corvette restoration shop. He decided to concentrate on Firebirds and Camaros, accumulating more and more decently-preserved examples, thanks to Alberta's use of sand and not salt on its roads, while British Columbia boasted a dry climate once you got away from the coastal areas. If this sounds like a great opportunity to you, according to his website, "David is thinking of semi-retiring if he can pass the torch to a person with the same passion." He is even willing to stick around and help his successor. The first order of business will be to digitize all of the inventory and make a searchable database. Easy peasy.