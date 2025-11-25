Can A Car Charger Power A DeWalt Battery Pack?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keeping your DeWalt batteries charged is important, as you should never fully discharge them before recharging. But what happens if you're on the go with a dead battery and charger, but don't have access to a wall outlet? If your car has a standard 120V outlet, then you're good to go. Just plug in, and when the battery's ready, you can get back to work. But if you only have a 12V power port, it gets a bit tricky.

Without a 120V outlet, your DeWalt charger would need a power inverter in order to even plug into your car's power port. Such inverters do exist, and can be purchased at Walmart, Best Buy, and other online retailers as well. The problem is that your car's 12-volt port is limited by the number of amps it has. So if your port maxes out at 15 amps, it can handle a power inverter, but it is likely going to take more time to charge, versus plugging the charger into a wall outlet.

For example, an inverter with 150 watts of continuous power works much more slowly than a household outlet, which can max out at 2400 watts of power. Also, DeWalt specifically states that its chargers should be plugged into a 120V household outlet, even though some electrical outlets are hard to plug into, and warns against using any other voltage. This means your car's charging port isn't a safe or effective replacement for the traditional wall outlet.