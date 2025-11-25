Harley-Davidson Engine Brightener: Does It Work? (And Best Alternatives, According To Users)

As Harley-Davidson owner RevelatorAlf explains in his YouTube video, before you do anything with the Engine Brightener, you need to make sure that your bike is totally clean and completely dry, and also make sure your engine is cold. Then, simply spray it on all the black parts of the engine, give it a wipe down, wait five to 10 minutes before starting, rinse and repeat to keep the black parts looking factory fresh and shiny. It's also recommended to use a snorkel to get to all the hard-to-reach areas. Other Harley owners in RevelatorAlf's comment section also praise the Engine Brightener, but over on Reddit, the sentiment isn't quite the same.

The H-D Engine Brightener has one major downside — cost. On Harley-Davidson's website, the Engine Brightener comes in at $18.95 for an 11-ounce can, and it might be even more at other retailers. For comparison, WD-40 Specialist Silicone Lubricant, which is the highest rated product of the sort on Amazon — 4.8 stars from nearly 20,000 reviews — comes in at $8.49 for an 11-ounce can, almost three times less than the Engine Brightener.

Why silicone spray? According to Harley owners on Reddit, riders shouldn't be wasting their money on the so-called Engine Brightener, as a lot of them claim that it doesn't really do a whole lot more than what a can of silicone spray can do. Another product that users recommend is Pig Spit, which also gets the job done as well as, if not better, than the Engine Brightener. However, Pig Spit is also a bit pricey, with a two-pack of 9-ounce cans going for around $29 on Amazon, although it is generally well-liked, with 4.8 stars from nearly 1,000 reviews.