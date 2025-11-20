GameStop Just Pulled Its Strangest Stunt Yet, And It's Gonna Get Weird Fast

Video game retailer GameStop has changed a lot over the last ten years. The company, already known for odd behavior (mostly involving the stock market), is going for another stunt. On December 6, it's having a "Trade Anything Day," where participants can trade in whatever they want for $5 in store credit. Of course, there are multiple realistic (and unrealistic) exclusions to the promotion. The biggest caveat is that it's one item per customer, so you can't just bring in a flatbed's worth of Madden 2006 PlayStation 2 discs and expect to make a profit.

According to GameStop's Instagram, the promotion is generally limited to, of course, video games and media, as well as, oddly, taxidermy. However, many electronics are excluded, including televisions, gaming peripherals, and computers. You also can't trade in jewelry, anything illegal, or guns. That seems wise.

Anything else is fair game; it might be worth it to trade in an old, musty video game and/or taxidermy squirrel you have around for some extra store credit.