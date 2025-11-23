Stop Your Drill Bit From Slipping: You're Probably Forgetting This Step

Even when you place the drill bit correctly, it can still slip if the bit is bent or worn. Drill bits go through extreme pressure and heat, even if you're not using them professionally. Over time, this can cause the drill bit to warp slightly. It's often subtle enough that you can't even see the bend without rolling it on a flat surface. If the bit wobbles, replace it and see if that helps.

That said, if the new bit is still slipping, then the problem might be the drill's chuck. Dirt, sawdust, metal shavings, and other materials can accumulate inside the jaws and prevent them from gripping as tightly as they should. Try cleaning out the inside of the chuck as best you can and see if that helps. (If you've never cleaned yours, don't worry: It's a cordless drill mistake everyone makes.)

If the chuck is clean, the bit is brand new, you made sure it's perfectly centered, and it's still slipping, then the chuck might be damaged. Like any power tool, their internal components can weaken over time, giving them a less secure grip. Try opening the chuck fully and tightening a hex key or Allen wrench inside it. Then, tap the key clockwise with a mallet or hammer. This forces the chuck to grip more firmly onto the spindle. If the chuck still fails to hold bits securely after that, then you will either need to get it serviced or replace it.