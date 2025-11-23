Stop Your Drill Bit From Slipping: You're Probably Forgetting This Step
It's no fun working on a project in fits and starts because your drill bit keeps slipping. If this is you, don't throw in the towel just yet: in most cases, the fix is super simple. Chances are, it's because the bit isn't centered in the chuck. (That's the twist-turn collar at the end of a drill that holds the bit in place.) While most older drills used a toothed chuck key, modern major cordless drill brands now use a twist-to-tighten design. It's a lot easier to use, but if the bit isn't perfectly centered between the jaws, it can wobble or slide once you start applying torque.
To get it right, try setting the drill upright on a table, using one hand to hold the bit straight, and tightening the chuck with the other until you hear or feel the ratcheting mechanism click into place. That lets you know the chuck is fully engaged. You can also try closing the jaws completely, placing the bit on top, and then slowly reopening the chuck until the bit drops into place naturally.
Signs your drill bit slipping isn't just user error
Even when you place the drill bit correctly, it can still slip if the bit is bent or worn. Drill bits go through extreme pressure and heat, even if you're not using them professionally. Over time, this can cause the drill bit to warp slightly. It's often subtle enough that you can't even see the bend without rolling it on a flat surface. If the bit wobbles, replace it and see if that helps.
That said, if the new bit is still slipping, then the problem might be the drill's chuck. Dirt, sawdust, metal shavings, and other materials can accumulate inside the jaws and prevent them from gripping as tightly as they should. Try cleaning out the inside of the chuck as best you can and see if that helps. (If you've never cleaned yours, don't worry: It's a cordless drill mistake everyone makes.)
If the chuck is clean, the bit is brand new, you made sure it's perfectly centered, and it's still slipping, then the chuck might be damaged. Like any power tool, their internal components can weaken over time, giving them a less secure grip. Try opening the chuck fully and tightening a hex key or Allen wrench inside it. Then, tap the key clockwise with a mallet or hammer. This forces the chuck to grip more firmly onto the spindle. If the chuck still fails to hold bits securely after that, then you will either need to get it serviced or replace it.