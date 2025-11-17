The Internet May Keep Comparing This New Apple Product To Borat's Mankini, But That Didn't Stop It Selling Out

Apple has a history of controversial design decisions: Turning a desktop into something like a miniature trash can with a terrible upgrade and thermal situation. Making a hockey puck-like mouse that charges while lying on its back. Eating a lawsuit for a bad keyboard. Hawking a $1,000 monitor stand. Selling a $20 polishing cloth. The list is long, but so far, most of the criticism has either centered on technical merits or an outrageously high price. The latest from Apple — the iPhone Pocket — checks both boxes, thanks to a controversial design and a steep asking price.

Apple says the inspiration is "a piece of cloth." The internet, on the other hand, has been comparing it with the extremely revealing mankini worn most famously by "Borat," the titular character in the mockumentary film of the same name; played by Sacha Baron Cohen. In the film, and its 2020 sequel, the character can be seen wearing a single-piece bikini with thin shoulder straps in bright colors. Apple also picked some peppy colors for its iPhone Pocket, which comes in lemon, purple, and pink — something the internet quickly noticed and launched a meme fest on social forums.

The accessory is pretty polarizing. Apple says it was born out of the need for another pocket to carry a phone, but with enough flexibility to carry it as a handheld, tied onto bags, or worn directly on the body. The 3D-knitted design with a ribbed open structure comes in two design formats; one with a short strap and another with a longer strap, supposed to be worn as a cross-body accessory. It's hard to call it a particularly clever design, but it's really the asking price of $149.95 and $229.95 for the short and long-strap variant, respectively, that set Reddit threads on fire.