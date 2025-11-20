Google Is Actively Working On A Fix For The AI Spam In Your Discover Feed

While Google's central purpose remains acting as a search engine to help you find whatever you may need, it has also taken steps to get ahead of you. Elements like the Google Discover feed seek to use your data to send you articles, videos, and more that align with your consistent interests. This may seem like a decent way to curate a simplistic user feed, but the concept has shown a major flaw as of late. Just as Google Gemini AI plus Gmail is an untrustworthy mix, Google's Discover is made worse by an influx of AI-generated spam articles — something Google is finally hoping to address.

These AI-generated posts aren't to be taken lightly, with the Press Gazette explaining that these innumerable stories spread misleading and false information. The intriguing headlines tend to drive user traffic, thrusting them to the top of the Google Discover rankings and putting them in front of more people. The Gazette reported that a Google spokesperson said, "We're actively working on a fix that will better address the specific type of spam that's being referenced here, maintaining our high bar for quality in Discover." Google currently uses anti-spam technology and has policies against low-effort, manipulative content.

As Google tries to get this spam content under control, it's a good idea to familiarize oneself with it. This way, you and the people you care about who aren't too media and tech-savvy can protect yourselves and limit this media's growth.