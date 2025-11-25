Not All Riding Lawn Mowers Can Plow Snow - Here's What You Should Look For Before You Buy

With the holiday season just about here and temperatures dropping rapidly, the reality of imminent snowfall is setting in. As a result, snow removal is once again a hot topic. While a shovel or a snowblower can get the job done in good time, there's always room to improve to get this irritating winter task over with. For some, this means hiring someone to regularly plow your driveway, or investing in a plow yourself, should you have a truck that you can equip one to. Still, snowplows can get expensive, and attaching them to a truck can get complicated, so what other comparably effective alternatives are there? Hypothetically, could a riding lawn mower get the job done with a plow?

It should be explained that, while this seems like a good idea in theory, not all riding lawn mowers can handle snowplowing. Not only is there a lack of maneuverability to account for, and the fact that the mower deck should be removed before plowing, but there are some major costs involved, too. Plow attachments can run hundreds of dollars, and on top of that, your mower might not be able to handle the work, as plowing can put a lot of strain on a mower's engine and transmission, potentially leading to serious damage. In the end, you could end up spending more on a plow attachment and mower repairs than you would on a new snowblower or a seasonal plowing service.

With that said, riding mower snowplowing isn't entirely impossible. You just need to know what to look for and don't assume any mower can handle the task in every form.