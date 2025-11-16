What Happens If You Don't Get A Permit Before You Start Expanding Your Garage?

When you tell your family and friends that you're starting a new home renovation project, you may receive an assortment of reactions: Excitement for your new project, recommendations on the best tools, or even fear and anxiety that your project may go the way theirs did — overwhelming and expensive. If they've had any experience with home renovations, however, their first warning may not have anything to do with cost at all, especially if you're doing the work yourself. They may remind you that while wish lists and budget are important, you'll need a permit before you can break ground.

The rules for home construction permits vary by municipality, but you typically need a permit for both new structures and large renovations to existing structures. It's best to talk to your city, township, or borough before you invest too much time into planning your project, so you'll know exactly what you're allowed to do and if you'll even need a permit. You may be tempted to simply ignore the legal process and move ahead with your project but, as your friends may warn you, that's never a good idea. Beyond the fines, you risk penalties from your insurance company and you could be forced to tear down any work you've already completed.