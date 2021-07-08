2022 VW Golf R Estate arrives in Europe with 315HP and AWD with torque vectoring

The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R Estate is a more practical version of the German automaker’s eighth-gen Golf R hot hatch. The latest Golf R station wagon is the most potent and dynamic Golf Estate that VW has ever made. And as expected, it comes with the same bevy of performance features and technology updates from the Golf R hatchback.

The latest Golf R Estate has a 66 mm (2.6-inches) longer wheelbase than the hatch, translating to 941 mm (37 inches) of rear legroom. And with a storage capacity of 611 liters behind the rear seats, the latest Golf R Estate has no qualms being an everyday family car. And for the first time, VW can fit an optional ball coupling in the back so you can tow a 4,188-pound trailer.

Under the hood lies a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine pumping out 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. It sprints from zero to 60 mph in 4.9-seconds and a 155 mph top speed via an R-specific seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and VW’s 4Motion all-wheel drivetrain with R Performance Torque Vectoring. The latter transfers power between the left and right rear wheel to improve handling, cornering, and high-speed stability.

“The Golf R Estate is the perfect combination of a compact Golf R and an estate,” said Sven Smeets, Head of R Business Unit. “Sportiness, performance, and emotions meet space, versatility, and innovation.”

Volkswagen’s optional R Performance Package unlocks a higher 168-mph top speed if you want to go faster. It also adds two new driving profiles or driving modes specific to the Golf R Estate. For instance, a new Special driving profile (also called Nürburgring mode) allows you to squeeze out the fastest lap time at the Green Hell. Also new is Drift mode that, well, “makes drifting much safer and more fun,” said Volkswagen.

The 2022 VW Golf R Estate is not only fast, but it looks the part as well. It has a custom front bumper with side wings, aero-optimized side skirts, an R-specific rear bumper with diffuser, blue brake calipers with an R logo, and a sports exhaust system with two chrome-plated twin tailpipes. The available exterior colors include Pure White, Deep Black Pearl Effect, and R-specific Lapiz Blue Metallic paint.

Inside, the interior makes do without traditional physical buttons in place of touch buttons and sliders. Standard equipment includes a new multifunction sports leather steering wheel, premium sports seats, VW’s MIB3 infotainment system, and an R-specific Digital Cockpit Pro instrument cluster.

The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R Estate is available to order now in Germany and the rest of Europe. It won’t be arriving stateside, but at least we’re getting the VW Golf R hatchback coming later this year.