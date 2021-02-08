2022 Suzuki Hayabusa returns with sharper styling and new tech

The original first-gen Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa’s claim to fame is its unbelievable top speed. It can reach 188 to 194 mph, enough to become the world’s fastest production motorbike. Suzuki’s newest third-gen 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa has the same propensity for speed as its predecessors, but it now has sharper styling and a host of new-age technology.

“Everyone here at Suzuki is thrilled and excited to introduce the all-new Suzuki Hayabusa. I remember the launch of the original Hayabusa and how it radically changed the motorcycle landscape in 1999,” said Kerry Graeber, VP MC/ATV Sales, and Marketing. “This new Hayabusa is an amazing and technologically advanced machine and here to that all over again.”

There’s an interesting story behind the ‘Hayabusa’ name. Hayabusa is a Japanese peregrine falcon that can hunt and dive for prey at astonishing speed. It feeds on blackbirds at speeds up to 202 mph. Coincidentally, the reigning motorcycle speed king before Suzuki’s Hayabusa came to market in 1999 was the Honda CBR1100X Super Blackbird. Connect the dots, and it’s easy to discern the intent behind Suzuki’s Hayabusa: Devour Honda’s blackbird.

And devour it did. However, European regulators took notice. It eventually led to an informal agreement between European and Japanese motorcycle manufacturers to limit the top speed of all production bikes to 186 mph (299 to 303 kph) from 1999 onwards. This incident is the primary reason why the first-gen Hayabusa – capable of going much faster than the gentleman’s agreement of 186 mph – is much coveted among motorbike enthusiasts and collectors.

The 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa shares the same racing DNA. It has a reworked 1,340cc four-cylinder DOHC engine from the outgoing model with new pistons, connecting rods, magnetos, and a new crankshaft. Suzuki has yet to reveal the horsepower and torque figures but insists the new Hayabusa “accelerates quicker and smoother than ever before while complying with worldwide (including Euro V) emissions standards.” The top speed is electronically-limited to 186 mph.

New to the 2022 Hayabusa is an instrument cluster with four analog screens and a TFT screen in the middle. It also has ride-by-wire technology and the attest version of Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS), offering launch control, cruise control, and configurable driving modes. The anchors consist of larger-diameter brake discs and Brembo Stylema calipers to deliver reliable stopping power.

Meanwhile, the new Suzuki Hayabusa is instantly recognizable with bigger air vents on either side of the engine. It’s not as pretty as the Ducati Superleggera V4, but the Hayabusa’s sharper profile can slice through the wind with as little effort as possible.

The first worldwide deliveries for the 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa will begin this March 2021. American buyers can get their first taste of Hayabusa in the coming months, with base prices starting at around $22,000.