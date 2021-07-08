2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T offers a custom touch

Ram is expanding its lineup with the new 2022 1500 Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T. Building upon the Ram 1500 Laramie and 1500 Rebel trims, the latest G/T is home to an array of custom factory mods and some nifty race-bred features.

“Ram has a strong history of performance trucks and the Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T models add to that while expanding the light-duty lineup with the segment’s best combination of performance, capability, luxury, and technology,” said Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis.

The 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and 1500 Rebel G/T are exclusively available in a crew cab configuration. You also need to choose the burly 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine with the e-Torque mild-hybrid assist system. Of course, you need the V8 to make the most of Ram’s custom G/T mods, some of which you can only find in the Mopar parts bin and range-topping Ram TRX.

All Ram 1500 G/T models get bespoke G/T decals and a sports performance hood. Also standard are Mopar performance mods like a factory-installed cold-end exhaust and a cold-air intake that enables better engine breathing while reducing backpressure. The 5.7-liter V8 makes 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque. Meanwhile, the eTorque mild-hybrid adds 16 horsepower and 130 pound-feet of torque.

The Hemi’s eTorque mild-hybrid system sits on top of the V8 engine. It draws power from a 48-volt, 0.4 kW lithium-ion battery mounted behind the rear seat and a DC to DC converter. The hybrid also powers the vehicle’s 12-volt electrical system and the start-stop system to save fuel. We all know V8 engines are gas-guzzlers to the core, but the Hemi eTroque achieves 19 mpg in the combined cycle, two mpg more than a Hemi V8 without e-Torque.

Other goodies include paddle shifters for the standard eight-speed automatic gearbox, a console-mounted performance shifter, and metal pedals. Additionally, the cabin receives a custom G/T interior package that includes G/T-emblazoned bucket seats with high bolsters and a set of all-weather floor liners.

There’s more! Also standard in the 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T is the Performance Pages app from the standard 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment touchscreen. It means 1500 G/T buyers can monitor real-time performance data and lap times. “Ram 1500 G/T buyers will enjoy this combination of performance and luxury that the newest additions to our versatile lineup offer,” added Koval Jr.

The 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and 2500 Rebel G/T will go on sale in the third quarter of 2021. The base prices start at $55,480 for the Laramie G/T and $55,375 for Rebel G/T ($1,695 destination fee not included).

2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T Gallery