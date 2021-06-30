2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition combines capability with luxury

Ram is celebrating a decade of its luxury version of the 1500 pickup by introducing the 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition. The truck is joining the Ram 1500 line for 2022 marking ten years since the Limited debuted in 2012. The automaker says the vehicle has a class-leading interior using premium materials, including real wood, leather, and metal trim.

The truck is designed to give buyers a premium experience while staying true to the hard-working nature of the 1500 line of trucks. The 10th Anniversary model has an available exclusive Blue Shade exterior color, multifunction tailgate, Mopar center-mounted bed step, and adjustable cargo tie-down hooks.

Ram says the truck has segment-exclusive quilted leather-wrapped seats and door inserts along with the new suede headliner, a-pillar, and visors. A 10th Anniversary badge is fitted to the center console, and the truck has a unique graphic on the driver cluster screen at startup. The truck also has a special Indigo/sea salt gray interior color accented with aluminum bezels, a unique shifter knob, a 19-speaker premium sound system, and a metal pedal kit.

The truck is available in crew cab configuration fitted with the 5.7-liter V-8 engine with eTorque mild-hybrid assist or a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine. The MSRP for the truck starts at $60,175, not counting the $1695 destination charge. The 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition goes on sale in Q3 of 2021.

It’s unclear what options packages will be available on the truck or how much those might add to the vehicle’s base price. Ram also reminds truck buyers that the 1500 is the most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 pound-foot of torque while achieving 33 MPG on the highway and up to 1000 miles of driving range on a tank of fuel.