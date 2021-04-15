2022 Mini John Cooper Works hardtop arrives with fresher styling and interior updates

The 2022 Mini John Cooper Works hardtop is arriving with a mild facelift and a host of interior upgrades. Mini recently updated its 2022 model range for both the hardtop and convertible, but the JCW version is having a style all its own. It now has a larger hexagonal front grille with a new red crossbar. The grille now extends downwards to highlight a pair of more prominent air vents that provide cooling air to the radiator and brakes.

Meanwhile, the newest Mini JCW has bespoke side scuttles on the front side panels and rear apron for a sportier, race-ready vibe. At the back, it also has a new rear diffuser to improve rear traction and aerodynamics. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Mini without those round LED headlights and circular daytime running lights.

It has the same 2.0-liter twin-turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine with 231 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque as the previous JCW model. And while it wouldn’t hurt to get more horses under the hood, the 2022 Mini John Cooper Works can still rush to 60 mph from a dead stop in 6.3-seconds, pretty nippy for a small hatchback.

It has a standard six-speed manual stick, but you can have an optional eight-speed automatic transmission if you don’t like rowing gears. And if you choose the auto, the performance numbers improve slightly, with zero to 60 mph happening in 6.1-seconds. Also standard is a new sports exhaust system with center-mounted twin three-inch tailpipes that emit an ‘emotionally powerful sound,’ said Mini.

Underneath, the 2022 Mini JCW has a bespoke suspension to improve handling and grip. Adaptive suspension is optional, but it’s part of the John Cooper Works Trim package, including piano black high gloss exterior trim and black leather/Dinamica upholstery. Also standard are Brembo four-piston brakes (with red calipers and vented disks) and 17-inch alloy wheels (18-inch rollers are optional).

Inside, the 2022 Mini John Cooper Works has a new center instrument panel with an 8.8-inch touchscreen display. The operating system offers updated graphics and Live Widgets that you can access by swiping the screen. Other changes include multicolor ambient lighting and updated materials. The new Mini JCW has a bevy of standard safety features park distance control, active cruise control with stop and go, and lane departure warning.

2022 Mini John Cooper Works Gallery