2022 Kia Telluride gets mild styling updates and more safety kit

The 2022 Kia Telluride is entering the fray with a couple of new updates and more safety features. Fresh from bagging the 2020 World Car Awards trophy in its first year of production, the Telluride’s award-winning ways is a brilliant combination of luxury, versatility, off-road capability, and on-road comfort. Plus, Telluride is Kia’s biggest SUV and offers comfy seating for up to eight passengers.

2022 Kia Telluride: What’s New?

The 2022 Kia Telluride has a redesigned front grille with Kia’s new corporate logo front and center, and that’s basically it exterior-wise. Inside, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display is standard across the lineup to replace last year’s 8-inch display unit.

It also gets fully automatic climate control and additional safety kits like highway driving assist and navigation-based cruise control-curve across the board. Standard safety features include driver attention warning, blind-spot collision avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision avoidance assist, lane-keeping assist, and lane following assist.

We reckon Kia will continue offering the Nightfall Edition package for its 2022 Telluride, but the automaker failed to mention this in its press release. Nevertheless, Nightfall models get dark exterior elements like 20-inch black wheels, gloss black skid plates, and bespoke paint finishes.

The 2022 Kia Telluride remains motivated by a 3.8-liter V6 engine with direct injection. It pumps out 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel-drive (AWD) remains a $2,000 option across all trim models. No matter which you choose, Telluride has a standard eight-speed automatic transmission.

2022 Kia Telluride Pricing

The 2022 Kia Telluride is arriving in four trim levels. The base Telluride LX FWD starts at $32,790 and is around $600 more than last year’s model. Meanwhile, Telluride S has base prices at $35,290 (also $600 more than last year), while the EX and SX are at $37,790 and $42,690, respectively, representing a $200 increase. All trim models can have an all-wheel drivetrain for $2,000 more.

Meanwhile, the range-topping Telluride SX-P (SX Prestige Package) has premium features like Nappa leather seats, a heads-up display, and a heated steering wheel (among many others) for a base price of $46,890. Prices do not include $1,225 destination fees.

The 2022 Kia Telluride will arrive at U.S. dealerships later this year.