2022 Jaguar I-Pace Black Edition gets dark exterior trim and ebony leather

After debuting the F-Type R-Dynamic Black in Europe, it’s the all-electric I-Pace’s turn to receive the dark treatment. The 2022 I-Pace Black Edition gets similar black exterior accents as the darkened F-Type. Initially arriving in Europe, the Black Edition is exclusively available to the Jaguar I-Pace SE and HSE models.

“The I-Pace’s dramatic, cab-forward profile, short overhangs and taut, muscular haunches give it a sense of drama which sets it apart from other SUVs,” said Julian Thomson, Jaguar Design Director. “Creating the exclusive I-Pace Black gave us the opportunity to subtly enhance the design, making it look even more dynamic, distinctive, and desirable.”

The latest Jaguar I-Pace Black Edition has glossy black elements on the front grille, window surrounds, rear badges, and mirror caps. Also standard are gloss black 20-inch five-spoke alloy wheels. The Black package is available across the I-Pace’s full range of body colors, including Aruba and Farallon Pearl Black.

Meanwhile, the cabin gets a bevy of gloss black trim. Ebony leather sports seats are also standard, while I-Pace Black variants get a matching black headliner. Additional equipment includes privacy glass and a panoramic glass roof.

There are no changes under the hood, er, body. The 2022 Jaguar I-Pace Black still has two electric motors producing 395 horsepower and 513 pound-feet of torque. The I-Pace now has an 11.0-kW onboard charger that offers faster charging than the old 7.0-kW charger from last year’s model. According to Jaguar, it now takes 8.6 hours (instead of 12.6 hours) to recharge an empty battery.

Still, the I-Pace’s 90 kWh battery pack is compatible with DC fast chargers up to 100 kW. The I-Pace SE Black achieves 280 miles of range, while the HSE Black offers up to 279 miles of range. In contrast, the base I-Pace S covers 286 miles of range, said Jaguar.

Like the F-Type R-Dynamic Black, the Jaguar I-Pace Black may not make it stateside. But never say never, right? Initially debuting in the UK, the 2022 I-Pace Black SE has base prices at £72,445, while the HSE Black is at £76,695 or roughly $106,800, around $3,000 more than a standard I-Pace HSE.