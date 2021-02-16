2022 Infiniti QX55 pricing revealed for striking crossover-coupe

Infiniti has confirmed pricing for the 2022 QX55, its coupe-inspired crossover headed to dealerships in the US this April. Unveiled last November, the QX55 borrows the platform of the QX50 but dresses it up in a far more eye-catching body, including some style nods back to the fondly remembered Infiniti FX.

Along with the swooping roofline, there’s all-wheel drive as standard, together with 20-inch wheels. Under the hood there’s just one engine option, Infiniti’s VC-Turbo with 268 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque, combined with a CVT gearbox.

What the automaker hadn’t said at the time was just how much the 2022 QX55 would cost. That’s been announced today, with three trim levels – Luxe, Essential, and Sensory – and a starting price of $46,500 plus destination. That includes wireless Apple CarPlay as standard, a power tinted glass moonroof, and heated front seats.

Active Noise Cancellation for the cabin is standard, too, plus 4G LTE with WiFi hotspot, blind spot warnings, rear cross traffic alerts, and rear automatic braking. There’s also forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection and predictive forward collision warnings.

Stepping up to the 2022 QX55 Essential trim nudges the sticker to $51,600 plus destination, and throws in navigation for the dual-screen InTouch infotainment system. That has both 8-inch and 7-inch touchscreens in the center console, splitting out entertainment, HVAC, and navigation into two panels. Essential trim cars also get leather seats with both heating and cooling up front, a heated steering wheel, and a 360-degree camera with moving object detection. There’s also a 16-speaker Bose audio system.

The ProASSIST Package can be added to Essential trim, with cube-design LED headlamps and adaptive front lighting. It also throws in adaptive cruise control, blind-spot interventions, and lane departure prevention. The ProACTIVE Package, meanwhile, adds traffic sign recognition, Direct Adaptive Steering, and a head-up display. ProPILOT Assist is available too, with steering assistance and intelligent cruise control.

Finally, there’s the 2022 QX55 Sensory. It starts at $57,050 plus destination, and adds semi-aniline leather and open-poor wood trim, tri-zone climate control, and ambient lighting in the cabin. There’s also a motion-activated lift gate. As well as the regular Graphite and Stone leather color options, there’s also a special Monaco Red and Graphite option exclusive to the Sensory.

Infiniti is already taking reservations for the 2022 QX55, with deliveries expected in the US from April. Broader availability in other markets will follow.