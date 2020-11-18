2022 Infiniti QX55 crossover coupe channels some FX spirit

Steady yourselves: there’s a new crossover in town, and the 2022 Infiniti QX55 is promising to combine coupe-inspired styling with a lavish interior. Headed to dealerships in North America in spring 2021 – and with broader availability after that – the new QX55 is a nod back to the Infiniti FX and its memorable design, though with everything that you’d expect from a modern luxury SUV.

Outside, it’s certainly striking. The oversized grille – inspired, Infiniti says, by origami – kicks off a swooping hood and roof, and is flanked by LED headlamps with a similarly-curved daytime running light signatures. Front fog lamps are embedded in angular gloss black accents, while at the rear there are “digital piano key” taillamps which each incorporate 45 individual LEDs.

20-inch wheels are standard, as is chrome framing around the side glass. At the rear, the INFINITI logo running across the width of the trunk lid also hides the power lift gate release; upper trims get motion-activated release too. Dual exhaust finishers site in a body-colored lower rear fascia.

For paint, there’ll be eight different finishes. Infiniti is particularly excited about its Dynamic Sunstone Red and Slate Gray, but there’ll also be Majestic White, Liquid Platinum, Graphite Shadow, Mineral Black, Black Obsidian, and Hermosa Blue.

For the US and Canada, all-wheel drive will be standard – capable of up to a 50:50 power split between the front and rear, or pushing up to 100-percent of power to the front – as will be a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder turbocharged engine. That’ll deliver 268 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque, Infiniti says, and be paired with a CVT with manual-shift mode and downshift rev-matching. It’s a VC-Turbo, too, which means it can adjust its compression ratio depending on whether performance or efficiency are the priority.

Fuel economy numbers will be announced closer to release, but we do know that there’s MacPherson strut front suspension and independent multi-link rear suspension. The front wheels get 13-inch vented disc brakes, while the rears get 12.1-inch vented discs, while the steering is speed-sensitive with variable assistance.

Infiniti will offer three trim levels for the 2022 QX55: Luxe, Essential, and Sensory. All get features like laminated front side glass, active noise cancelation, and active sound enhancement, plus a choice of drive modes. There’s 26.9 cu-ft of cargo space behind the second row, and up to 38.7 inches of rear seat legroom courtesy of a sliding second row bench that can move almost six inches front and back and supports a 60/40 split.

Wireless Apple CarPlay is standard, along with wired Android Auto; there are four USB ports – three Type-A and one Type-C – and a dual touchscreen dashboard system. Every trim gets 4G and WiFi hotspot support (for up seven devices).

Luxe trim gets leatherette seats with 8-way power and 2-way power lumbar adjustment for the driver; both front seats are heated. There’s dual-zone climate control with rear HVAC vents, a 6-speaker audio system, cruise control, and a 7-inch driver display. It also has blind spot warnings, rear cross traffic alerts, rear automatic braking, and high-beam assist. Essential trim adds leather for the seats and cooling to those up front, plus navigation, a 16-speaker Bose audio system, 360-degree camera, and parking sensors.

Finally, Sensory trim gets semi-aniline leather, open-pore dashboard wood instead of dark aluminum, and tri-zone climate control with advanced filters. It also packs extended ambient lighting and the motion-activated lift gate, plus a 9-inch head-up display, steering assistance, and lane departure prevention. ProPILOT Assist is standard on Sensory – and available on Essential – QX55 models, combining steering assistance, adaptive cruise control, and traffic sign recognition.

As always, a lot will hinge on the price: there’s no shortage of appealing high-end crossovers these days, after all. Infiniti says it’ll confirm those figures closer to the 2022 QX55’s debut in spring next year.