2022 Infiniti QX50 starts at under $40,000

Infiniti has confirmed pricing on its 2022 QX50 midsize luxury SUV, which it will offer in five different grades: PURE, LUXE, ESSENTIAL, SENSORY, and AUTOGRAPH. No matter which grade the buyer chooses, front-wheel drive is the standard, and all-wheel drive is optional for an additional $2,000. Apple CarPlay and ProPILOT Assist are standard across all five grades. The entry-level QX50 PURE starts at $39,000.

QX50 LUXE

Starting on the QX50 LUXE and higher models, automatic folding heated outside mirrors, four-way driver power lumbar adjustment, and perforated leather seats are standard. In addition, Infiniti offers an Appearance Package on the LUXE, adding $1,200 to the MSRP that includes 20-inch wheels and black exterior accents. LUXE starts at $42,350.

QX50 ESSENTIAL and SENSORY

Stepping up to the QX50 ESSENTIAL gets buyers a Bose Performance Series premium audio system, climate-controlled front seats, and a heated steering wheel as standard. The QX50 SENSORY adds semi-aniline leather perforated seats, motion-activated liftgate, heated second-row outboard seats, four-way passenger power lumbar adjustment, and other accessories. ESSENTIAL starts at $46,800, while the SENSORY starts at $54,400.

QX50 AUTOGRAPH

The QX50 AUTOGRAPH starts at $56,950. It brings all the features of the lesser models plus tri-zone automatic climate control, quilted-stitched seat surfaces, enhanced interior ambient lighting, advanced climate control, and natural open-pore Maple wood accents.

Standard Features

Standard features on all grades of the QX50 include a Type-C USB port for rear-seat passengers, rear door-activated Intelligent Key entry, LED convenience lights for the rear door handles, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. All grades utilize the same engine under the hood, the world’s first variable-compression turbocharged engine producing 268 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque.

The engine is paired with an XTRONIC CVT transmission. While producing an impressive amount of horsepower, the engine is also efficient with up to 26 MPG combined in EPA testing. Another interesting tidbit about the CVT transmission is that it uses standard shift-by-wire that is more compact than mechanical linkages. The lack of mechanical linkages allowed Infiniti to free up interior space to give drivers and passengers more room inside the vehicle.

The QX50 is designed to fit up to five passengers comfortably and includes a sliding rear seat to maximize cargo space or legroom for passengers, depending on needs. The rear seat also folds, giving a total of 65.1 cubic feet of cargo capacity behind the front seats. All versions of the QX50 feature eight-way adjustable front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a dual touchscreen InTouch infotainment system with 8-inch upper and 7-inch lower screens as standard.

Wireless Apple CarPlay is standard on all versions, while Android Auto requires a connection via a USB cable. Infiniti integrates a Wi-Fi hotspot that supports up to seven devices and InTouch services. The SUV offers three different shades of leather or leatherette seats, including graphite, wheat, or white. All versions get painted aluminum, textured aluminum, or natural open-pore Maplewood trim, depending on the grade chosen.

In addition, most grades get a panoramic moonroof, and Infiniti offers eight different exterior colors, including Hermosa Blue, Mineral Black, Graphite Shadow, Black Obsidian, Majestic White, Lunar White, Dynamic Sunstone Red, and Slate Gray. The Slate Gray color is new for 2022.

All-Wheel Drive and ProPILOT Assist

If buyers choose the Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, which adds $2,000 to the MSRP, the system could direct up to 50-percent of the available power to the rear wheels. All-wheel drive is very popular in cold-weather states for improved traction during inclement weather.

All QX50 grades come with standard ProPILOT Assist, which offers driver assistance on many single-lane highways. The system helps the driver stay in their lane, brake, and accelerate, ultimately reducing fatigue. Other safety features standard on the QX50 include blindspot warning and intervention, lane departure warning and prevention, forward emergency braking, predictive forward collision warning, rear automatic braking, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Conclusion

The biggest change between the 2021 and 2022 QX50 is pricing. Infiniti pushed up the MSRP for 2022 by at least $750 and as much as $1,400 on most models. The only model that kept the same price as 2021 is the AUTOGRAPH. It’s worth noting that all of the MSRPs mentioned, none include the $1,025 destination fee. Infiniti says the QX50 will be in dealerships in late 2021. Considering we are halfway through December, that should be anytime. Since the vehicle is mostly unchanged compared to the 2021 model, anyone wanting more information can check out our review of the 2021 QX50.