2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer debuts with updated features and a PHEV powertrain

The second-generation 2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is returning with a slew of innovative tech features and an available plug-in hybrid powertrain. The first-gen BMW 2 Series Active Tourer came in 2014 as a premium compact MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) with seating for five and a generous cargo room. The second-gen 2 Series Active Tourer still bears the silhouette of a shrunken minivan, but it now has a sportier profile courtesy of some design enhancements.

The all-new BMW 2-Series Active Tourer is longer and wider than its predecessor while retaining the same height and wheelbase. However, the front and rear tracks are 25 mm wider to give the vehicle a broader, more aggressive stance. Of course, it also has larger kidney grilles which fit perfectly in the front to compliment a slimmer set of full LED headlights.

The rakish A-pillar, slim C-pillars, flush door handles, and active flaps in the upper and lower grille significantly lower the drag coefficient to 0.26. Standard 16-inch to 19-inch wheels add a sporting vibe, while customers can choose between the Luxury Line or M Sport package to add custom design elements.

The BMW 2-Series Active Tourer is arriving in multiple engine configurations. The 218i model has a turbocharged 1.5-liter gas engine with 136 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque. Meanwhile, the 220i has a more powerful 1.5-liter turbo three-banger with 156 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque.

On the other hand, the 2-Series Active Tourer 223i PHEV has a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder motor generating 204 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of twist. It also has an electric motor contributing 19 more horses and 40 more torques. In addition, the newest 2-Series Active Tourer is also available with a diesel engine. The 218d has a 2,0-liter inline four-cylinder turbocharged diesel mill generating 150 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. All power units send power to the front wheels via a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Also new is a refurbished interior with BMW’s iDrive 8 and a BMW curved display like the iX electric SUV. It now has a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.7-inch infotainment touchscreen. The redesigned cabin has a generous list of standard equipment, including two-zone automatic climate control, BMW Maps, a leather-wrapped sports steering wheel, four USB ports, rain-sensing wipers, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Safety-wise, the new BMW 2-Series Active Tourer has standard cruise control, lane departure warning, and frontal collision warning with an evasion assistant. The standard Parking Assistant package adds a reversing assist camera and a reversing assistant to make backing up a breeze. The available optional safety features include active cruise control, steering and lane control assist, active navigation, and a surround-view camera, among other things.

Practicality is among the most vital selling points of the BMW 2-Series Active Tourer. It has multi-adjustable rear seats that can slide and fold to increase the storage capacity from 415 to 1,455 liters. It even comes with an automatic tailgate and an optional electric tow hitch. The newest BMW 2-Series Active Tourer arrives at European dealerships in February 2022.