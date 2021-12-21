2022 Acura MDX Type S hits dealerships next week; pricing confirmed

Acura has been making popular SUVs and cars for many years. One of its most popular SUVs is the Acura MDX, and in January 2021, we got to spend hands-on time with the 2022 MDX and found it very appealing. Fast forward to June 2021, and Acura revealed an even more appealing and sporty version of the MDX called the MDX Type S. Additional vehicle details were revealed in November, including that it had a turbocharged V6 producing 355 horsepower.

Via Acura

Pricing

One of the most desirable bits of information about the MDX Type S was exactly how much it would cost. Acura has confirmed that the 2022 MDX Type S will cost $67,745, including the destination and delivery fee. The 2022 MDX Type S with Advance Package will cost $73,095, including the destination fee. As the automaker confirms pricing, it also confirmed that the MDX Type S will be available at dealerships across the country starting next week.

Drivetrain, Suspension, and Brakes

Acura uses a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 engine that produces 355 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. Power goes to the road via a sport-tuned 10-speed automatic transmission. In addition, Acura’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system is standard on the Type S.

Acura uses an adaptive air suspension system with automatic leveling for all versions of the MDX Type S. The SUV also gets Brembo front brakes and utilizes an electro servo brake system. Type S buyers get special 21-inch wheels with self-sealing tires, which likely means no spare tire is available. The Type S also gets a seven-mode Integrated Dynamic System to fine-tune the vehicle to different surfaces and conditions.

Features

Since the MDX Type S is a high-end SUV, it has a wealth of features no matter which version buyers choose. The SUV features full LED exterior lighting. Inside the SUV, Acura offers a true touchpad interface with a 12.3-inch HD display. A digital instrument cluster is standard on all models, as is wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Wireless smartphone charging is integrated into both versions, and Alexa voice assistant is built-in.

Heated and ventilated front seats are standard, as is a flat-bottom sport steering wheel. The standard Type S features 12-way power front seats with Milano leather and Ultrasuede. Remote engine start with feedback is standard, which should mean the owner never has to wonder if the vehicle started or not. Few things are more frustrating for owners of vehicles with remote start than going outside on a cold winter day only to realize the vehicle never started. The standard audio system for the Type S is the ELS Studio 3D system with 16 speakers and 710 watts of power.

Acura MDX Type S with Advance Package

The MDX Type S is certainly a well-optioned SUV, but those wanting more can opt for the Type S with Advance Package to get additional features. One of the additional features is a Head Up Display. While the standard Type S gets a 710-watt audio system, Advance Package buyers get an enhanced ELS Studio 3D Signature Edition audio system with 25 speakers, 1000 watts of power, and LED illuminated door speakers.

The Type S with Advance Package ditches the standard 12-way power front seats with a combination of Milano leather and Ultrasuede in favor of 16-way power front seats with Milano leather. The front seats also have nine-way massage functionality, and the Advance Package adds heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel.

The standard Type S gets real aluminum trim, but the Advance Package takes the trim up a notch with open-pore wood trim with a black metallic finish. The package also includes a surround-view camera, a hands-free power tailgate, gloss black lower trim and roof rails, acoustic laminated rear door glass, and ultra-plush floor mats and carpeting.

Specifications

Both versions of the Acura MDX Type S have the same 113.8-inch wheelbase, 198.4-inch length, and 78.7-inch width. The SUV stands 67.1 inches tall and has ground clearance of between 6.7 and 9.4 inches. The passenger volume is 139.1 cubic feet, and the SUV has maximum cargo volume behind the third row of 18.1 cubic feet.

The SUV is hefty, weighing in at 4770 pounds with the Advance Package. As you might expect, with over 350 horsepower and its curb weight, fuel economy takes a hit. Both versions of the MDX Type S are rated for 17 MPG in the city, 21 MPG on the highway, and 19 MPG combined.