The Weird Boeing 737 Quirk That Allows It To Carry More Passengers

Boeing's purpose for redesigning the 737 MAX 8 to the MAX 200 variant was to serve low-cost carriers and short-haul markets that needed more seats per flight, increasing overall profits. To achieve this, small technical adjustments to the cabin were required, beginning with a seat pitch reduction. Seat pitch is the distance from a given point on one seat to the same point on the seat in front of it, indicating how much legroom each passenger has. Reducing seat pitch means an airline carrier can move seats closer together to make room for more rows in the cabin. Next, the rows had to be adjusted to ensure all were added and fitted equally according to the new specifications. These simple adjustments are the "high-density" hack, making it possible to carry more passengers without drastically changing the plane's size, sacrificing a little leg room for more people.

Two more emergency exits were added midplane for certification reasons to stay within safety regulations, increasing the number from eight to ten. Another reason to redesign the MAX 8 was to compete with the Airbus A320neo. This led to other core changes to modernize the existing 737 platform, including upgrading its engines to the larger, more advanced LEAP-1B Engines, enhancing performance, utilizing split scimitar winglets to improve aerodynamics, and varying the fuselage lengths across the MAX family variants, consisting of the MAX 7, 8, 9, and 10. Due to the A320neo's strong efficiency gains and seating flexibility, the manufacturer had to answer with its MAX lineup to protect its market dominance. The MAX 8-200 gives Boeing a chance to remain competitive and shows how incremental innovation is sometimes better than radical redesign.