2021 VW Arteon: Pricing and trim levels

German carmaker Volkswagen has recently announced pricing and trim levels for its 2021 Arteon sedan. The updated Arteon is available in three trim levels and will arrive at VW dealers in Q4 2020. VW’s flagship sedan remains powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with direct injection, producing 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard while VW’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system is available on midlevel trims and standard on the range-topping Arteon SEL Premium R-Line.

The base 2021 VW Arteon SE has base prices starting at $38,190 (including a $1,195 destination fee). It comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights with LED daytime driving lights, LED taillights, five-door keyless access, rain-sensing wipers, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. You also get a leather-wrapped steering wheel with multifunction buttons, 12-way power and heated seats, three-zone automatic climate control, and Volkswagen’s digital cockpit.

The base Arteon SE is equipped with chrome window switches, stainless steel door sills and pedal caps, wireless app connect with Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. On the safety front, the base model Arteon has active front assist, blind-spot monitoring, and rear traffic alert.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line starts at $42,790 with FWD and around $44,590 for the AWD model. It comes with R-Line design elements including 19-inch wheels, an illuminated light bar in the front grille, a sportier front bumper, a gloss black rear decklid spoiler, and a panoramic sunroof. Standard features include adaptive LED headlights, remote start, wireless charging, leather upholstery, and memory settings for the front seats and side mirrors. Additional safety tech includes active cruise control with stop and go, emergency assist, travel assist, front and rear park distance control, and dynamic road sign display recognition, among others.

The range-topping VW Arteon SEL Premium R-Line starts at $48,190 with standard all-wheel-drive. It also has 20-inch alloy wheels, a heated steering wheel with paddle shifters, ventilated and massaging front seats, heated rear seats, and a 700-watt Harman Kardon audio system with 12 speakers. Also standard is a power trunk (with an easy open/close mechanism), park assist, and area view.

The 2021 VW Arteon is available to order now.