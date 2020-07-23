2021 Toyota Venza price revealed – and it’s a surprise

Toyota has priced up the 2021 Venza, and there’s an unexpectedly attainable sticker for the unusually-stylish crossover. Headed to US dealerships in September, the new Venza dumps the blocky aesthetic of its predecessor in favor of a much sleeker design and the promise of a more rewarding experience from behind the wheel.

It’s hybrid powered as standard, as well as being all-wheel drive as standard too. Toyota uses a 2.5-liter DOHC four-cylinder gas engine combined with three electric motors, for a total of 219 horsepower.

As you’d expect there are selectable drive modes, ranging from ECO for the most frugality, through to SPORT at the other extreme. EV mode allows for very short distances of electric-only driving, at low speeds. Adjustable levels of regenerative braking can be switched between, depending on the road conditions.

Pricing kicks off at $32,470 (plus $1,175 destination) for the 2021 Venza LE. The XLE grade is $36,000 plus designation, while the 2021 Venza Limited is $39,800. Available options depending on trim level, so you can have the Star Gaze Panoramic Roof – which flips from transparent to frosted electronically – only on the Limited level, as a $1,400 upgrade.

The Venza Limited can also have the $725 Advanced Technology package, while the XLE can have $510 Softex Trimmed Seats and a $2,050 JBL premium audio system with a 12.3-inch display (that’s standard on the Limited). A paint upgrade is $425 across all three trims.

As standard, there’s 18-inch multi-spoke two-tone alloy wheels on the LE, while the XLE and Limited have 19-inch multi-spoke super chrome finish versions. Power front seats – 8-way for the driver and, on Limited grade, 4-way for the passenger – are standard, with heating available. Ventilation can be added to the Limited version of the car.

LE grade gets a 4.2-inch color driver display, which the other trims upgrade to a 7-inch version. A 10-inch color head-up display is available, as is a digital rearview mirror. Limited grade gets a 360-degree camera. XLE and Limited trim cars get Toyota’s Smart Key System.

There’s 28.8 cubic feet of storage space behind the second row, accessed via a hands-free power liftgate, with Toyota hiding the hybrid’s battery under the rear seats. The car also gets Active Cornering Assist to help tighten up turns, as well as a Predictive Efficient Drive feature. That taps the navigation system to analyze the driver’s habits at the wheel, combining that with traffic conditions to optimize how the battery is charged.

It’s optional, but if turned on will gradually learn repeating routes, and where the car is likely to slow or stop. It can also help optimize how the battery is charged ahead of hills or in congestion.