2021 Shelby F-150 appears with supercharged power and racing stripes

The 2021 Shelby F-150 has everything you love (well, almost) in the Shelby Mustang GT500, but it comes in a more rugged and more off-road capable package. Shelby claims its latest iteration of the fourteenth-generation Ford F-150 is the toughest and most productive F-150 ever while offering the “rugged capabilities needed for outdoor adventure with every bit of the sophistication for a night on the town.”

We don’t know about you, but this truck can whip it at the dragstrip despite its taller ride height. Under the hood, it has a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 with 395 horsepower. If you want more, Shelby will throw in a Whipple supercharger to unleash 775 horsepower. Hennessey’s Venom 800 F-150 may have more horsepower, but the Shelby F-150’s retro vibe is too hard to ignore.

It has a Shelby front grille, a custom front bumper cover with air intake vents, and dual RAM intake hood vents to help the engine breathe. It also has front fender vents, painted door handles, and tinted windows. At the back, it has body-color fender flares, a tonneau cover, a bespoke rear bumper with air vents, and a Shelby by Borla performance exhaust system with black dual exhaust tips.

Stepping inside the cabin reveals a custom interior with two-tone leather seating, Shelby badges, carbon-fiber accents, and billet racing pedals. Of course, it also has a CSM numbered plaque on the dash. Shelby will only produce 600 examples of this unique truck, making it rare as an endangered animal in the wild.

When the roads turn to mush, you’ll be thankful for the Shelby F-150’s BDS lift system and Raptor-style FOX shocks with adjustable speed controls and internal bypass technology. Shelby claims the suspension is configurable to deal with rock crawling, off-roading, and general street use.

Other tuner mods include an oversized carbon-fiber air intake tube, an aluminum heat exchanger, high-flow fuel injectors, and a billet throttle body. Also included are 22-inch Shelby wheels, BF Goodrich K02 all-terrain tires, and those marvelous racing stripes along the center and sides of the truck.

The 2021 Shelby F-150 starts at $107,080 (naturally-aspirated) and $114,980 (supercharged). The price includes a brand-new 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 4×4. Most of the 600 build slots are for American buyers, but Shelby expects to ship a few units to select locations in Europe.