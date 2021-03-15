2021 Roush F-150 has updated suspension and performance upgrades

If you can’t be caught dead driving a stock Ford truck, Roush is now taking orders for its 2021 F-150. Typical of Roush Performance, their version of the 2021 Ford F-150 is committed to the company’s tradition of delivering superior off-road performance and aggressive styling.

“The all-new F-150 has been a highly anticipated project for us,” said Jack Roush Jr. “While our roots are in high-performance Mustangs, we’ve taken that knowledge and our racing prowess and applied to the all-new 2021 F-150,” added Roush Jr.

It starts with a 2021 Ford F-150 XLT Sport or Lariat with the 5.0-liter V8 engine, with base prices at around $35,050 and $44,695, respectively. The Roush Performance package starts at $16,745 over the factory MSRP, but the upgrades come with a 3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty.

The new 2021 Roush F-150 has broader fender flares with accent lighting and heat extracting vents. In the front, it has a high-flow Roush grille and bumper cover with bespoke in-set running lights. Other standard features include a signature Roush graphics package and custom puddle lamps that display the ROUSH logo on the ground when either of the four doors is open.

Roush got rid of the factory shocks and gave its F-150 a custom set of Roush/Fox 2.0 dampers with bespoke valving (explicitly tuned for the 2021 F-150) and internal floating pistons. The result, according to Roush, is a “smooth and controlled ride in the dirt or on the pavement.” Additionally, the front coil-over shocks have lifted performance springs to raise the front by two inches, helping to level the truck’s stance. Nice.

The 2021 Roush F-150 also comes with unique 20-inch gray Roush wheels and 33-inch General Grabber A/TX tires to make mincemeat of rugged ground. “From the six-piston Alcon brakes to the Roush/Fox performance suspension, our modifications are engineered to provide unmatched performance, quality, and durability,” said Roush Jr.

That’s not all. The long list of mods includes a cat-back dual-tip exhaust system, a Roush gauge cluster, WeatherTech floor liners, and custom rubberized pedals. The optional kit consists of upgraded 13.7-inch brakes, an active control exhaust system, premium leather upholstery, and an Extreme Off-Road Package with new suspension and tire upgrades.

Sound good? You can pre-order or configure your 2021 Roush F-150 at the brand’s official order page.