2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS and Cayenne GTS Coupe have 453hp on tap

Porsche has revealed its latest SUVs, with the 2021 Cayenne GTS and Cayenne GTS Coupe reuniting the V8 with the GTS badge, and demonstrating once and for all that family vehicles needn’t be slow. It’s same engine that Porsche uses to good effect in the Panamera GTS, a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with 453 horsepower and 457 lb-ft of torque.

Porsche combines that with an eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission as standard, along with Porsche Traction Management all-wheel drive. Normally, that means a 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds; if you add the Sport Chrono Package, which is an option on the Cayenne GTS and standard on the Cayenne GTS Coupe, that’s trimmed down to 4.2 seconds using the Performance Start feature.

Top speed is 168 mph in both cases, and there’s three-chamber Air Suspension as standard too. That can lower the chassis by 30 mm compared to the regular Cayenne S, Porsche says. The Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) dampers have also been revised, with the sum result being a lower center of gravity for improved stability.

That change in stance also benefits from new exterior styling, too. The Sport Design package is standard, with the front air intakes, side window trim, tailpipes, rear Porsche logo, and model badge all finished in black. It mates the standard 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels, which come in satin black too, and the dark tint to the LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System and the LED taillights.

At the back, the Sport Exhaust is also standard on both the 2021 Cayenne GTS and the Cayenne GTS Coupe. That has tailpipes on the outer edges of the rear bumper, and promises to be louder than the regular system. The Cayenne GTS Coupe, meanwhile, can be had with an optional Lightweight Sport Package which swaps those tailpipes for a new system, with a center exhaust using oval shaped tips. It’s even louder, Porsche says.

Inside, eight-way sport seats are standard, with higher side bolstering and GTS logos on the headrests. That matches the logos on the front doors, door sills, and tachometer. Alcantara is used on the seat centers, center console armrests and doors, and the headliner. There’s black-brushed aluminum trim, too.

Both of the new SUVs are expected to arrive in the dealership in the fall of 2020, Porsche says. The 2021 Cayenne GTS will be priced from $107,300 (plus $1,350 destination), while the 2021 Cayenne GTS Coupe will start at $110,500.