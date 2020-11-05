2021 Nissan Maxima offers a Limited-edition 40th Anniversary Edition package

In 2021, the Nissan Maxima is celebrating its 40th anniversary. To celebrate the milestone, Nissan has a new limited-addition 40th Anniversary Edition version of the car based on the Maxima Platinum. The special edition has a unique two-tone Ruby Slate and Gray Pearl exterior with a black roof and red semi-aniline leather interior, and exclusive 19-inch wheels in black.

Power for the 2021 Maxima comes from a 3.5-liter V-6 engine making 300 horsepower. The car also features Intelligent Trace Control, Active Ride Control, and Intelligent Engine Brake as standard on all grades. In 2021, the Maxima line includes SV, SR, and Platinum grades. Buyers wanting the 40th Anniversary Edition package will pay $2125 in addition to the MSRP of the Platinum starting at $42,220.

The starting price for the Maxima SV is $36,990, while the SR starts at $42,150. All MSRPs are in addition to the $925 destination and handling fee. The 40th Anniversary Edition package has more than improved styling on the vehicle’s exterior and red leather seats. It also features Satin Dark Chrome interior faceted finishers, white speedometer and tachometer faces that are a throwback to past Maxima models, and heated rear seats.

Nissan says that the new Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition and all other vehicles in the 2021 Maxima line are on sale today at Nissan dealers. All versions of the Maxima feature four-wheel independent suspension with monotube rear shock absorbers. SR buyers get unique suspension damper tuning, a larger front stabilizer bar, and 19-inch wheels and tires for improved performance.

All Maxima versions get LED headlights with Nissan Signature Daytime Running Lights. The vehicle is designed to seat five occupants and is designed around a driver-oriented cockpit. Nissan Safety Shield 360 is standard across the line with numerous driver assistance and safety devices.