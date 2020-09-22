2021 Nissan Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition arrives with bespoke features aplenty

The 2021 Nissan Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition is making a lot of us feel old. I still remember vividly how the Maxima ran away with Motor Trend’s Import Car of the Year Award in 1995, beating the Lexus LS as the fastest and most luxurious way of transporting five people in relative comfort. Nissan’s original ‘4-door sports car’ was first sold in 1981 and remains the longest-running Nissan nameplate in the U.S.

For its 40th anniversary, the 2021 Nissan Maxima is offering a bevy of bespoke features. Starting with the top-of-the-line Maxima Platinum grade, the limited-edition model includes unique Ruby Slate Gray Pearl paint and a contrasting black roof.

Additional touches include unique 19-inch gloss black alloy wheels, black exhaust tips, and a plethora of dark exterior badging plus a commemorative black 40th Anniversary badge – rendered in black, of course.

On the inside, the Maxima Platinum’s Reserve package is evident. You get red semi-aniline leather upholstery with embossed 40th Anniversary logos, contrasting red interior stitching, satin dark chrome accents, heated rear seats, and white instrument gauges similar to the 1995 Maxima that won Motor Trend’s ICOTY award. The 2021 Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition is fully loaded with power seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and an upgraded Bose audio system with 11 speakers.

The Nissan Maxima remains motivated by a smooth and torque-rich 3.5-liter DOHC V6 engine producing 300 horsepower and 261 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via Nissan’s Xtronic CVT automatic gearbox. The Maxima is a large car, but the engine allows for strong acceleration off the line, reaching 60 mph from rest in around 6.0-seconds.

The 2021 Nissan Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition arrives at Nissan dealerships this fall. Pricing has yet to be disclosed, but we reckon a sub-$42,000 MSRP sounds about right.