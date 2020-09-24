2021 Mercedes-AMG GT receives more power, new Stealth Edition also available

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT is now getting more power from its 4.0-liter V8 engine. Mercedes-AMG is also adding more standard equipment along with a new Stealth Edition model which includes a host of blacked-out exterior and interior trim.

The enhancements are applied to both the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe and Roadster. Mercedes tinkered with the GT’s standard 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 motor to increase the output from 469 to 523 horsepower – 54 more horses than before. It also produces more torque, up from 465 to 469 pound-feet of torque.

Of course, more power means more speed, and the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT obliges with nary a complaint. According to Mercedes-AMG, the car rushes from zero to 60 mph in 3.7-seconds, whereas the outgoing model performs the deed in 3.9-seconds. Meanwhile, the coupe version has a top speed of 194 mph (up from 189 mph) while the roadster is good for 193 mph.

You can also expect more standard equipment from your 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT. It now includes AMG Ride Control suspension with adaptive damping (previously a $1,500 option), aluminum and iron composite brakes with red calipers, RACE mode drive setting, and an innovative lithium-ion starter battery.

If you like black, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Stealth Edition is the one to get. It includes the AMG Exterior Night Package – standard on the 2021 GT Black Series – and comes with black red calipers, a dark chrome AMG front grille, darkened lighting elements, and black 19-inch wheels in the front and 20-inch rollers at the back. The Stealth Edition coupe has a carbon-fiber roof while the roadster has a soft top finished in black, of course.

The Stealth Edition sinister look carries over to the interior, as well. Building on top of the AMG Interior Night Package, the cabin has AMG Performance seats wrapped in black Nappa leather with diamond quilting, black trim elements, and an AMG steering wheel finished in black DINAMICA microfiber material.

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe and Roadster will arrive at U.S. dealerships in early 2021. Pricing has yet to be revealed, but we reckon a starting MSRP of around $118,000 for the GT Coupe.