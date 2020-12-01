2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series starts at $325,000

We talked about the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series a couple of weeks ago, and we previously said base prices would probably start at around $389,000. As it turns out, the newest and most potent AMG production vehicle will cost less than that.

In its recent press release, Mercedes-AMG has officially announced pricing for its 2021 GT Black Series. It starts at $325,000 (excluding $1,050 destination charges) and will arrive at U.S. dealerships in early 2021. It’s a lot of money for a track-focused GT sports car, but you’re getting a lot of motor (and speed) in return.

Last month, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series became the fastest production vehicle to lap the treacherous Nürburgring Nordschleife. It did it in 6:43.616 on the shorter 12.8-mile rack while completing the entire 12.944-mile route in 6:48.047.

The newest Black Series toppled the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ to claim the crown, not an easy feat given the Lambo had a time of 6:44.97 on the shorter section of the racetrack, and Mercedes-AMG did it in less than ideal driving conditions.

The video says it all. For a starting price of $325,000, you get a hardcore, V8-powered monster GT with the track-conquering fundamentals of a supercar. The GT Black Series has a handcrafted V8 engine developing 720 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The engine sends power to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch AMG-SPEEDSHIFT gearbox.

And with peak torque readily accessible from 2,000 to 6,000 rpm, it accelerates to 60 mph in only 3.1-seconds and breaks the 124-mph barrier in under nine seconds. The top speed is at 202 mph, little wonder why it’s the fastest production car to go around the Nürburgring.

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is the result of critical learning obtained from the brand’s GT3 and GT4 racing cars. It has a larger cooling air intake from the AMG GT race car, and the new carbon-fiber hood with large air vents offer better cooling and more downforce. Meanwhile, the rear axle’s upper and lower wishbones have bearings that resist play to ensure stable handling under higher loads.

Even though the newest GT Black Series is a serious performance contender, the interior has not shed its grand-touring roots. It has AMG performance seats, a microfiber AMG steering wheel, premium Nappa leather and DINAMICA microfiber upholstery, and matte black carbon fiber trim. Also standard is a 12.3-inch instrument display and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen display.

Other performance-related features include a two-piece carbon-fiber rear spoiler (finished in matte black), 19-inch front and 20-inch forged wheels, a carbon-fiber front splitter, and adjustable AMG coilover suspension.