2021 Jeep Wrangler Islander and Renegade Islander debuts with summery vibes

The Jeep Wrangler’s Islander special edition trim is making a comeback this 2021, and it brought along the Renegade Islander to seal the deal. First seen back in 1988, the Wrangler Islander Edition is Jeep’s version of a beach-themed, summer-inspired off-roader. For 2021, both the Wrangler and Renegade Islander are ready to face the heat.

“Our Jeep enthusiasts expect legendary Jeep 4×4 capability, and they also embrace the Jeep brand’s fun ‘go anywhere, do anything’ adventure lifestyle,” said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. “With Surf Blue accent stitching, Islander-embroidered front seats, and available white three-piece hardtop on the Wrangler, you can’t help but think summer and the beach life when you see these new Islander editions.”

Let’s start with the 2021 Wrangler Islander. Available in two or four-door body styles, it all begins with a Jeep Wrangler Sport S with a leather-wrapped tiller, tinted and power windows, air conditioning, and alloy wheels. The Islander trim adds 17-inch Rubicon silver aluminum wheels, all-terrain tires, Rubicon rock rails, dual-zone climate control, and a standard 7-inch Uconnect 4 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The newest Jeep Wrangler Islander is available in eleven paint colors. Of course, a Tiki Bob hood decal is standard across the range. Meanwhile, the Islander Plus Package adds front/rear grab handles, a cargo tub liner, a solid sunbonnet top, and a Tiki Bob soft spare tire cover.

For the first time, the 2021 Jeep Renegade is getting an Islander version based on the Renegade Latitude. Available in Jetset Blue, Omaha Orange, glacier, and Bikini paint colors, Renegade Islander has 19-inch silver alloy wheels, all-season tires, a dual-pane sunroof, keyless entry, remote start, a Tiki Bob hood decal, and a 7-inch Uconnect 4 infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity.

The 2021 Jeep Renegade Islander has an available Jeep Active Drive full-time 4×4 system for added off-road smarts. On the other hand, Wrangler Islander comes standard with Jeep’s Command-Trac part-time 4×4 drivetrain with a two-speed transfer case and a 2.72:1 low range gear ratio. The Renegade has a standard 2.4-liter four-banger with 180 horsepower. Powering the Wrangler Renegade is a 3.6-liter V6 with 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Islander and Renegade Islander are available to order now. Base prices start at $34,865 for the two-door and $38,365 for the four-door model, while the Renegade Islander begins at around $28,925. All prices are inclusive of $1,495 destination fees.