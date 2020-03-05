2021 Genesis GV80 pricing revealed: Get ready for a luxury SUV shake-up

Genesis has announced US pricing for the 2021 GV80 luxury SUV, and while we expected it to be competitive, we didn’t think it would be quite this strong. The new SUV will kick off at under $50,000, Genesis confirmed today, in a move that will likely leave rival automakers like Lexus, Acura, and others feeling more than a little nervous.

Announced earlier this year, the new 2021 GV80 is Genesis’ first SUV. That’s an important step for the South Korean company, given how strong sales of utility vehicles are in North America particularly. Genesis couldn’t afford to phone it in, then, and all signs indicate the GV80 lives up to those high expectations.

2021 Genesis GV80 RWD pricing and trims

The entry-level SUV will be the 2021 GV80 2.5T RWD Standard. That will be priced at $48,900 plus $1,025 destination, and come with Genesis’ 2.5T inline four-cylinder turbocharged engine and rear-wheel drive. As standard it has 19-inch alloy wheels, LED lights with high-beam assist, two rows with leatherette trim, and dual zone climate control.

There’s also 12-way power front seats with heating, a leather steering wheel, Highway Driving Assist II with lane-keeping assistance, blind spot warnings and assist, and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, and smart cruise control. Genesis includes its 14.5-inch infotainment screen and 8-inch color clusters display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12-speaker audio system, and four USB ports as standard.

The 2021 GV80 2.5T RWD Advanced is $52,800 plus destination, and adds a panoramic roof, matte finish wood trim, ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. There’s also a wireless phone charger and Lexicon Premium Audio system with 21-speakers, among other things. The 2021 GV80 2.5T RWD Prestige is $57,050 plus destination, and throws in leather, 20-inch wheels, 3-zone climate control, heated second row seats, blind-spot and surround view monitor, and remote smart parking assist.

The AWD GV80 starts at $54,650

If you want all-wheel drive, that kicks off at $54,650 plus destination for the 2021 GV80 2.5T AWD Standard. That has a panoramic roof and matte finish wood trim, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and wireless phone charging, among other things. The Advanced trim, at $59,000 plus destination, adds leather seats, 20-inch wheels, blind spot and surround new monitor, the Lexicon audio system, and several parking assistance features.

Finally, the most expensive of the 2.5T-based models is the 2021 GV80 2.5T AWD Prestige, at $63,400 plus destination. It gets 22-inch wheels, electronically controlled suspension with road preview, a head-up display, road active noise cancelation, 3-zone climate control, and heated 2nd row seats.

The twin-turbo V6 GV80 begins under $60k

Genesis will only offer the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 with all-wheel drive, and that starts at $59,150 plus destination for the 2021 GV80 3.5T AWD Standard. It comes with 20-inch wheels, electronically controlled suspension with road preview, and larger front brakes than the inline-4 based SUV.

The GV80 3.5T AWD Advanced clocks in at $64,350 plus destination, and adds surround and blind-spot monitor, the Lexicon audio system, a head-up display, leather seats, 3-zone climate control, and heated 2nd row seats.

Finally, the 2021 GV80 3.5T AWD Prestige comes in at $70,950 plus destination. It has 22-inch wheels, an electronic limited slip rear differential, and road active noise cancelation, plus Nappa leather, power 2nd row seats and side window shades, and ventilated 2nd row outboard seats. There’s power door closure, a 12.3-inch 3D digital cluster, and suede on the headliner and pillar trim.

All GV80 models get three years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance and valet care, together with three years of Genesis Connected Services and multimedia/navigation updates. The SUV will go on sale in the US this summer.