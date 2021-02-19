2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid Pro Power generator saves the day for Texas man

Texas residents have been hit extremely hard by severe winter weather over the last week, bringing significant amounts of snow and ice, leading to power outages widely across the state. Many Texas residents spent days without electricity or water as the winter storm brought the Texas infrastructure crashing down. One Houston-area resident is the owner of a 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid pickup with an integrated Pro Power generator on board.

When he was without power, the owner, Randy Jones, was able to run an extension cord from the plug in the bed of his F-150 hybrid into his home to keep appliances, heat, and other items within his home running. Jones says that the temperatures got to around nine degrees, extremely cold by South Texas standards.

He says that the generator integrated into his truck gave him and his family light at night, TV to watch news and weather, a little heat, and coffee. Jones also used power from the truck to run a toaster oven and his refrigerator. He said that he ran the refrigerator between 10 and 12 hours a day to keep the freezer food frozen.

The man also noted that the refrigerator didn’t appear to be much of a load because the truck only used a few gallons of gas over that time. He also says that the generator was easy to turn on and forget. He did have to reset to breakers in the truck bed to start because the salesman tripped them during the initial purchase of the truck. He noted that the truck started and stopped the engine occasionally while the generator was running.

Cellular service was out in the area, leaving him unable to try the Ford Pass app. Another interesting tidbit is that Jones said the generator in the F-150 was much quieter than his neighbor’s generator and that he didn’t have to refill it with gas every eight hours.