2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat price confirmed for 710hp SUV

Dodge’s most potent SUV ever, the 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat with its ridiculous 710 horsepower, has been priced up, and as we’ve seen from Hellcat models before it’s a surprisingly attainable way to get silly amounts of power on your driveway. The new 2021 Durango range will kick off at $31,765 (plus $1,495 destination), though you should expect to open your wallet more than twice as wide if you want the beastliest SUV.

The Durango SRT Hellcat will start at $80,995 (plus destination), Dodge confirmed today. Orders will open through Dodge dealers this fall, with deliveries scheduled to begin early in 2021. The automaker says it will only be building one model year of the truck.

Your money gets you a familiar engine: the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, with 710 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque. It’s paired with a TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission, along with Launch Control to nail the promised 3.5 second 0-60 mph time. To keep you actually going in a straight line from a standing start, meanwhile, there’s Launch Assist; that promises to use sensors on each wheel to balance delivered torque with grip.

All the same, this is likely to be a lively ride. The Durango SRT Hellcat can do a quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds, and has a top speed of 180 mph. Compared to the Durango SRT 392 – formerly top Durango dog – it’ll run 1.5 seconds faster on a 2.1 mile road course. That, Dodge crows, is about 9 car lengths after just one lap.

There are SRT Drive modes with Street, Sport, and Track settings, and a Custom mode for tweaking the various elements manually. When it comes to slowing, meanwhile, Dodge slapped on Brembo six-piston, two-piece (front) and four-piston (rear) calipers, clamping down on vented rotors measuring 15.75 inches at the front and 13.8 inches at the rear. From 60 mph to a full stop takes 116 feet.

If all that is a little much, the 2021 Durango SRT 392 AWD starts at $62,995 (plus destination). You’ll need to deal with the relative shame of “only” having 475 horsepower. Should towing be your priority, the 2021 Durango R/T AWD Tow N Go is new, starts at $52,900 (plus destination), and has 8,700 pounds of towing capacity from its 5.7-liter HEMI V8.

Dodge also gives the Tow N Go model 20-by-10-inch aluminum wheels in Hyper Black finish as standard, along with black Brembo six-piston brakes. There are Track, Sport, Snow, and Tow drive modes, while the top speed is nudged up to 145 mph. Outside, there are new flares and sills, a lower valance, and a new SRT-tuned performance exhaust. Inside, there are the R/T Performance Pages in the infotainment system, along with controls for the SRT Active Noise Cancellation, new Electronic Limited Slip Differential, and SRT Active Damping Suspension.