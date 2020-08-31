2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye priced up for 797hp mayhem

Pricing for the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, the latest recipient of the automaker’s supercharged V8, has been confirmed today, just in case you needed the “most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world” on your driveway. Announced in July, the newest Hellcat Redeye packs 797 horsepower from the engine last seen in the discontinued Challenger SRT Demon.

The Demon was a limited production run back for the 2018 model year, but the engine itself – something Dodge has made good use of in various forms over the years – was too good to leave fully retired. 6.2-liters of supercharged HEMI V8, it’s now tuned to deliver a hefty 707 lb-ft of torque at 4,500 rpm.

A TorqueFlite HP90 eight-speed transmission is standard, as is an upgraded torque convertor in order to harness all that power. Compared to the standard Charger SRT Hellcat, Dodge says, the new Hellcat Redeye delivers an 18-percent increase in torque multiplication. Meanwhile the supercharger is larger, and there are stronger connecting rods and pistons, along other changes.

Outside, the Widebody is standard, adding 3.5-inches of width along with broader wheels and tires. 20 x 11 inch Lightweight Carbon Black wheels are shod in Pirelli 305/35ZR20 rubber, with all-season performance tires as standard and three-seasons versions available.

There’s a new hood, with a functional hood scoop that’s now sealed to the air box, while the mail-slot grille in the front fascia delivers cooling to the radiator. Dodge has also tapped the A/C’s refrigerant to help cool off the heat exchanger, and there’s a reinforced driveshaft too.

The result is a four-door sedan that’s good for 203 mph, and which can do a quarter-mile in 10.6 seconds and hit 129 mph. Compared tot he Charger SRT Hellcat, the 2021 Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye can run 1.2 seconds faster on a 2.1 mile road course. That, Dodge says, is about 7 car lengths after a single lap.

The question, of course, is just how long Dodge can keep massaging higher and higher power figures – and faster and faster muscle cars – from its range. All the way back in January 2019 we were hearing chatter of a hybrid Hellcat, with Dodge execs conceding that the writing was on the wall for purely internal-combustion cars. With EVs now delivering beefy quantities of torque themselves, and more than capable of showing their heels to gasoline performance cars in a straight line, there’s no escaping that electrification does feel like the future.

Those unwilling to give up displacement will find the 2021 Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye in dealerships from early 2021. Orders open in September, with pricing stating at $78,595 (plus $1,495 destination).